Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 5th T20: Where To See Live Action

Having already registered their maiden T20 International series win against New Zealand, Bangladesh will go for the kill when the two T20 World Cup-bound teams meet for the final time in Dhaka on Friday. (More Cricket News)

Bangladesh won the fourth match by six wickets with skipper Mahmudullah keeping his calm after top-order wobble in chase of a paltry 94-run target.

For the visitors, wrapping up the tour with a win will be a big morale booster before the World Cup, which starts next month in the Middle East, where pitches are predicted to be slow turners.

Such has been the nature of the series [read: pitch] that batsmen are forced to play with extra caution with spinners dominating every turn of the game. The same script will be followed in the series finale.

Key Players

Focus remains on Shakib Al Hasan. The star all-rounder, who's two wickets away from overtaking Lasith Malinga as the highest wicket-taker in T20Is, endured two poor outings. Then there are spinners, from both sides. And of course the two captains. Tom Latham is the only batsman to breach the 100-run mark in the series so far. Mahmudullah is 12 runs behind with 97.

Head-to-head

New Zealand lead the head-to-head record 11-3.

Match and telecast details

Match: 5th T20I match between Bangladesh and New Zealand

Date: September 10 (Friday), 2021

Time: 3:30 PM IST/4:00 PM local

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

TV Channels: Not available in India

Live Streaming: FanCode (Subscription required)

Elsewhere...

Bangladesh: T Sports, B TV, and Gazi TV

New Zealand: BT Sport.

Likely XIs

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Tom Latham (c), Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Cole McConchie, Hamish Bennett, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner.

Squads

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Nasum Ahmed.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Scott Kuggeleijn, Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner, Will Young, Matt Henry.

