Bangladesh (BAN) face Afghanistan (AFG) in the final of a T20 tri-series, in Dhaka today. Rashid Khan, who suffered a hamstring injury against the same opposition last week, is in doubt for the summit clash. In case Rashid misses out, spinner Sharafuddin Ashraf may play his first game of the series. Head to head, Afghanistan and Bangladesh won a game each in this tri-series. Afghanistan secured a 25-run victory in the first encounter, while Bangladesh prevailed in the second one by four wickets. With two evenly-matched teams clashing for the title, it should make for a cracking tri-series final. Get live updates and live cricket score of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, T20 tri-series final here.
Afghanistan (AFG), led by Rashid Khan, have been beaten twice now, on successive occasions, after their world record 12-match T20 winning streak was broken by Zimbabwe. Can they end their tour of Bangladesh (BAN) in the tri-series final in Dhaka today? Catch live updates and live cricket score of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan final here
