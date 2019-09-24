Bangladesh (BAN) face Afghanistan (AFG) in the final of a T20 tri-series, in Dhaka . Rashid Khan, who suffered a hamstring injury against the same opposition last week, is in doubt for the summit clash. In case Rashid misses out, spinner Sharafuddin Ashraf may play his first game of the series. Head to head, Afghanistan and Bangladesh won a game each in this tri-series. Afghanistan secured a 25-run victory in the first encounter, while Bangladesh prevailed in the second one by four wickets. With two evenly-matched teams clashing for the title, it should make for a cracking tri-series final. Get live updates and live cricket score of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, T20 tri-series final here.

