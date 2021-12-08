BAN Vs PAK, 2nd Test: Sajid Khan Registers Best Figures Against Bangladesh - Stats Highlights

Sajid Khan recorded the best bowling performance against Bangladesh in Tests by taking eight wickets for 42 runs in 15 overs during Bangladesh’s first innings on the fifth and final day of the second Test match at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka on Wednesday ( ). (More Cricket News)

Australian leg-break googly bowler Stuart MacGill, who took eight wickets for 108 runs in 33.3 overs at Fatullah in , held the previous record of best bowling performance against Bangladesh in Tests.

Danish Kaneria’s seven for 77 in 19.4 overs at Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka in January 2002 was the previous best for Pakistan against Bangladesh.

The off-spinner’s figures are also the fourth-best for Pakistan after Abdul Qadir's nine for 56 against England at Lahore in November , Sarfraz Nawaz’s nine for 86 against Australia at Melbourne in March 1979 and Yasir Shah’s eight for 41 against New Zealand at Dubai in November 2018.

** Pakistan registered an innings and 8 runs win over Bangladesh despite making just 300 runs for the loss of four wickets in their only innings. It was Pakistan’s third-lowest total to win a Test match by an innings margin.

BEST BOWLING PERFORMANCE FOR PAKISTAN IN TESTS

(Figures - Bowler - Opponent - Venue - Season)



9/56 - Abdul Qadir - England - Lahore - 1987-88;

9/86 - Sarfraz Nawaz - Australia - Melbourne - 1978-79;

8/41 - Yasir Shah - New Zealand - Dubai - 2018-19;

8/42 - Sajid Khan - Bangladesh - Dhaka - 2021-22;

8/58 - Imran Khan - Sri Lanka - Lahore - 1981-82.

BEST BOWLING PERFORMANCE AGAINST BANGLADESH IN TESTS

(Figures - Bowler - Team - Venue - Season)



8/42 - Sajid Khan - Pakistan -Dhaka - 2021-22;

8/108 - Stuart MacGill - Australia - Fatullah - 2005-06;

7/53 - Chris Cairns - New Zealand - Hamilton - 2001-02;

7/77 - Danish Kaneria - Pakistan - Dhaka - 2001-02;

7/87 - Zaheer Khan - India - Dhaka - 2009-10.

PAKISTAN’S LOWEST TOTALS TO WIN TEST BY AN INNINGS MARGINS

(Margin -Score - Opponent - Venue - Season)



An innings & 20 runs - 230 - Sri Lanka - Kandy - 1985-86;

An innings & 1 runs - 289 - New Zealand - Karachi - 1955-56;

An innings & 8 runs - 300/4dec - Bangladesh - Dhaka - 2021-22;

An innings & 64 runs - 318 - New Zealand - Rawalpindi - 1964-65;

An innings & 43 runs - 331 - India - Lucknow - 1952-53.