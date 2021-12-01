Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Badminton World Tour Finals: India’s Kidambi Srikanth Makes Winning Start In Bali

Kidambi Srikanth defeated France’s Toma Junior Popov 21-14, 21-16 in the men's singles match of Badminton World Tour Finals. Women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy lost in their Group B opener.

Badminton World Tour Finals: India’s Kidambi Srikanth Makes Winning Start In Bali
Kidambi Srikanth will next face Thailand's three-time junior world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn. | File photo

Trending

Badminton World Tour Finals: India’s Kidambi Srikanth Makes Winning Start In Bali
outlookindia.com
2021-12-01T11:26:53+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 01 Dec 2021, Updated: 01 Dec 2021 11:26 am

India’s star badminton player Kidambi Srikanth secured a straight-game win over France’s Toma Junior Popov to make an impressive start to his men’s singles campaign at the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals in Bali on Wednesday. (More Badminton News)

Srikanth, who had reached the knockout stage of the 2014 edition of the year-ending event, beat Popov 21-14, 21-16 in 42 minutes in his opening match of group B. However, the news is not good

The women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy, however, lost 14-21 18-21 to the second-seeded Japanese combination of Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida in their opening group B match.

Srikanth, a former world no.1, displayed a compact game. He was alert and agile on the court and found points with his attacks against the world No.33 Frenchman. The opening game was a tight affair in the initial part with the duo fighting tooth and nail.

Srikanth managed to eke out a slender 11-9 lead at the break and then came out with five straight points to move ahead to 16-10 and soon closed out the game. In the second game, Srikanth lagged 1-4 initially but he soon recovered to once again grab a two-point advantage at the interval.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Just like the first game, he made his way to a healthy 14-9 lead before moving to 19-14. A long shot from his opponent gave Srikanth four match points and he sealed it with some superb net play. Srikanth will next face Thailand's three-time junior world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn. 

Tags

PTI Srikanth Kidambi Bali Badminton BWF World Tour Finals Badminton Association of India Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Cricket South Africa Dispels Omicron Threat, Woos India With Virus Safe Bio-Bubble Environment

Cricket South Africa Dispels Omicron Threat, Woos India With Virus Safe Bio-Bubble Environment

Omicron Threat: We Still Have Time To Decide On India’s Tour Of South Africa - Sourav Ganguly

Premier League 2021-22: 14 Games And Counting – Newcastle United’s Winless Run Continues

Coronavirus Postpones Czech Republic Vs Belarus 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifier

SA A Vs IND A: Pacers Give India A Upper Hand On Day 1 Stumps Of Second Unofficial Test

SL Vs WI, Second Test, Live Cricket Scores: Kraigg Brathwaite (72) Fifty Lifts West Indies (166/3), Trail By 38

IPL Retention: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Glenn Maxwell, Venkatesh Iyer Among Players Retained - Full List

ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC Humble East Bengal 6-4 In Epic 10-goal Thriller

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs ENG: Jos Buttler Wants Second Day-night Test During England's Ashes Tour

AUS Vs ENG: Jos Buttler Wants Second Day-night Test During England's Ashes Tour

Peng Shuai: European Union Wants 'Verifiable Proof' Chinese Tennis Player Is Safe

Peng Shuai: European Union Wants 'Verifiable Proof' Chinese Tennis Player Is Safe

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Clash With Mumbai City FC In Revenge Match

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Clash With Mumbai City FC In Revenge Match

Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup: India Vs Belgium, Quarterfinal - Preview

Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup: India Vs Belgium, Quarterfinal - Preview

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi’s Meeting With Vladimir Putin Likely To Reaffirm Indo-Russia Links

PM Modi’s Meeting With Vladimir Putin Likely To Reaffirm Indo-Russia Links

Seema Guha / Though Narendra Modi’s foreign policy is seen as tilting towards the US, he is aware of the importance of Russia and the need to maintain the special and privileged strategic partnership with Moscow.

Omicron Scare: All You Need To Know About India's New Travel Rules Effective From Today

Omicron Scare: All You Need To Know About India's New Travel Rules Effective From Today

Outlook Web Desk / Health Ministry has separated travelers coming from Omicron Variant 'Countries at-risk' from other international travelers. Check the list here, along with other guidelines.

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test, Live: Brathwaite's Fifty Lifts Windies

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test, Live: Brathwaite's Fifty Lifts Windies

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of Day 3 of the second Test between Sri Lanka vs West Indies in Galle. West Indies are replying to Sri Lanka's first innings score of 204 all out in a rain-hit contest.

Kashmir: Why Is BJP Predicting Doomsday For J&K 2 Years After Article 370 Abrogation

Kashmir: Why Is BJP Predicting Doomsday For J&K 2 Years After Article 370 Abrogation

Naseer Ganai / The statement, issued by senior BJP leader of J&K Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, raises concern for minorities living in Kashmir Valley.

Advertisement