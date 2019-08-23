﻿
Badminton World Championships: B Sai Praneeth In Semifinals, Assured Of A Medal

B Sai Praneeth registered a 24-22, 21-14 win over World No. 4 Jonatan Christie in the quarterfinals to assure himself of a medal at the Badminton World Championships.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 August 2019
B Sai Praneeth had won the Singapore Open in 2017 and settled for silver in the Swiss Open earlier this year.
2019-08-23T19:40:29+0530

India's B Sai Praneeth recorded a stunning straight-game win over Indonesia's Jonatan Christie to seal the semifinal spot and end India's 36-year agonising wait for a men's singles medal at the BWF World Championships in Basel on Friday (August 23). (BADMINTON NEWS

World No. 19 Praneeth, who was awarded the Arjuna Award this year, registered a 24-22 21-14 win over Asian Games gold medallist and World No. 4 Jonatan in the quarterfinals to assure himself of a medal at the prestigious tournament.

ALSO READ: PV Sindhu In Semis, Assured Of Fifth Medal 

Badminton legend Prakash Padukone was the first Indian to win a men's singles medal -- a bronze -- in the 1983 World Championship.

Praneeth had won the Singapore Open in 2017 and settled for silver in the Swiss Open earlier this year.

ALSO READ: Kashyap Slams Umpiring After Saina's Exit From Badminton Worlds

In the opening game, the Indian jumped to a 8-4 lead, but Jonatan stepped up to claw back at 10-10 before Praneeth managed a slender 11-10 advantage at the break with the help of a delicate shot at the net.

The duo continued their battle after the breather as Jonatan kept breathing down the Indian's neck.

Praneeth eventually grabbed a game point at 20-19 with a cross court smash at the back, but Jonatan turned the tables and enjoyed a game point himself.

However, Praneeth ensured he had the last laugh. The Indian unleashed a powerful smash which the Indonesian hit wide and then his rival's weak return got buried at the net.

Praneeth missed the shuttle at the backline to concede a point but he grabbed the required two points -- the last one with a cross court smash -- to pocket the opening game.

The second game turned out to be a one-way traffic as Praneeth came out with all cylinders blazing to, first surge to a 7-1 lead, and then a massive 11-3 advantage at the break.

Jonatan tried to recover and narrowed the gap to 12-15 but the Indian stepped up to grab six match points, punishing a weak return and then shutting the door on Jonatan, who went wide.

(PTI)

