'Feeling Cheated' - Parupalli Kashyap Slams Umpiring After Saina Nehwal's Exit From Badminton World Championships

Saina Nehwal slammed the standard of umpiring in her Badminton World Championships pre-quarterfinal loss to Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt, terming it "very sick".

Outlook Web Bureau 23 August 2019
Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap lashed out at the umpiring after the former's defeat in the pre-quarterfinals stage at the Badminton World Championships in Basel on Thursday (August 22).

Saina, who had won a silver at the 2015 World Championships and bronze in 2017, lost 21-15, 25-27, 12-21 to World No.12 Mia Blichfeldt in a marathon women’s singles match that lasted an hour and 12 minutes. In the second game, that saw 52 points being played, Nehwal had two match points while also saving five game points. (BADMINTON NEWS

There was no video referral in place for Saina's match as it wasn't held in one of the two courts with live streaming facility.

Kashyap, who often side by the courtside during Saina's matches, rued the lack of hawk eye. 

Replying to Kashyap's comment, Saina also expressed her disappointment over the umpiring decisions. 

Saina’s compatriot and two-time silver medallist PV Sindhu, however, sailed into the semis with a 12-21, 23-21, 21-19 win over Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei.

(With Agency Inputs)  

