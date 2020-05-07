Australian Open 2021 Could Be Cancelled Due To Coronavirus: REPORT

On Thusday, Tennis Australia revealed that Australian Open 2021 could be cancelled if the threat of coronavirus continues.
The Grand Slam is to take place in Melbourne from January 18-31.
Speaking to AFP, a spokeswoman quipped, "We've certainly made no secret about the number of scenarios that we're looking at. We're hoping for the best but planning for everything."
The matches could be open to only Australians, with overseas players put in quarantine. Cancellation is also being talked about.
Tennis already has been suspended till July 13, with the ruling expected to be extended as a vaccine hasn't been found yet.
