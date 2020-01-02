Australia Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test: Black Caps Hope Over Kane Williamson As Captain Battles Flu

Tom Latham hopes Kane Williamson can play for New Zealand in the third Test against Australia as the Black Caps' squad is hit by the flu.
Williamson missed training for the second straight day on Thursday on the eve of the Test starting in Sydney.
Henry Nicholls and Mitchell Santner are also suffering from illness in a blow to New Zealand's preparations for the final Test of the series at the SCG.
Latham, the New Zealand vice-captain, hopes star batsman and skipper Williamson can take his place.
"I think it'll take a lot [to keep Williamson out]," he told a news conference.
"He's obviously a great leader amongst this group and he's passionate about this group.
"I'm sure if there's any chance of him playing, even if it is a small chance, he'll certainly be playing."
First training of 2020 underway at the SCG— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 31, 2019
Welcome to Will Somerville who is in camp and twirling a few down.
Williamson & Nicholls absent with flu like symptoms #AUSvNZ #cricketnation pic.twitter.com/D8uoamRcTw
Latham said he was unsure whether the ill New Zealand players would be available, but he is hopeful.
"Obviously it's up in the air at the moment, but a couple of boys are a little bit crook unfortunately," he said.
"But they're going to have today off as well as yesterday so fingers crossed that they'll be right to go tomorrow."
'Lazim Hai Hum Bhi Dekhenge': IIT-Kanpur Panel To Decide If Faiz's Poem Is Anti-Hindu
Opinion: Narendra Modi Of 2012 Believed In Power Of Protests, He Is Overconfident And In Denial Now
Virat Kohli Wishes Just-Engaged Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic
Hardik Pandya Starts New Year 2020 With 'Fireworks,' Confirms Relationship With Natasa Stankovic
Maruti S-Presso vs Renault Kwid: Which Car To Buy?
Ind-Ra Further Cuts India's GDP Growth Forecast For FY20 To 5.6%
Skoda Kodiaq Scout Launched In India At Rs 34 Lakh
India's GDP Growth Slips To 4.5% In July-September, Lowest In 6 Years