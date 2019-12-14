AUS Vs NZ, 1st Test: Steve Smith's Sensational One-Handed Catch Wows Countless Fans -- Video And Twitter Reactions

Former Australia captain Steve Smith's acrobatic one-handed catch to dismiss New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson in the Perth Test has wowed his countless fans on Twitter. (More Cricket News)

As the ball sped off Williamson's bat, Smith dived into the air to his right and took the catch off the bowling of Mitchell Starc while positioned at second slip in the ongoing first Test against New Zealand here on Friday.

Cricket Australia's digital content team posted the clipping of the stunning catch on its Twitter handle @cricketcomau and wrote: "Steven Peter Devereux Smith. WOW!"

The clipping got 45.8K views, 611 retweets and 2.9K likes. Here are some reactions:

Best batsman, best fielder and best spinner in the world — Will (@William49179108) December 13, 2019

Steve Smith is an absolute genius — Mustafa Saleem (@muzzy_saleemm) December 13, 2019

Whenever he took a catch! It's pleasure of eye to watch. — Sharif Real (@SharifReal) December 13, 2019

A fan gushed: "GOAT for a reason... best batsman. Best fielder... What a rare combination. Emperor of Cricket."

GOAT for a reason... Best batsman. Best fielder... What a rare combination. Emperor of Cricket — Quarantanove (@LeftarmOrthodox) December 13, 2019

One fan compared him to a famous South African player, who was a brilliant fielder as well. He wrote: "AB de Villiers..."

AB de Villiers.. — Lala Ram Regar (@NimbuPani1207) December 13, 2019

Others posted: "Smithy... unbelievable!", "Incredible", and "Steve Smith is an absolute genius" to hail their sporting hero.

One fan commented: "Only Australia can keep Test cricket alive with such passion. Smithy has undeniably grabbed the catch of the summer."