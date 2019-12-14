December 14, 2019
AUS Vs NZ, 1st Test: Steve Smith's Sensational One-Handed Catch Wows Countless Fans -- Video And Twitter Reactions

Former Australia captain Steve Smith took a stunning catch at second slip to dismiss New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Day 2 of the first Test at Perth

IANS 14 December 2019
Steve Smith's acrobatic one-handed catch.
Screengrab: Twitter
2019-12-14T16:59:53+0530

Former Australia captain Steve Smith's acrobatic one-handed catch to dismiss New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson in the Perth Test has wowed his countless fans on Twitter. (More Cricket News

As the ball sped off Williamson's bat, Smith dived into the air to his right and took the catch off the bowling of Mitchell Starc while positioned at second slip in the ongoing first Test against New Zealand here on Friday.

Cricket Australia's digital content team posted the clipping of the stunning catch on its Twitter handle @cricketcomau and wrote: "Steven Peter Devereux Smith. WOW!"

The clipping got 45.8K views, 611 retweets and 2.9K likes. Here are some reactions:

A fan gushed: "GOAT for a reason... best batsman. Best fielder... What a rare combination. Emperor of Cricket."

One fan compared him to a famous South African player, who was a brilliant fielder as well. He wrote: "AB de Villiers..."

Others posted: "Smithy... unbelievable!", "Incredible", and "Steve Smith is an absolute genius" to hail their sporting hero.

One fan commented: "Only Australia can keep Test cricket alive with such passion. Smithy has undeniably grabbed the catch of the summer." 

