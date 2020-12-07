December 07, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  AUS Vs IND: Thangarasu Natarajan Shares Special Message After Helping India Win T20I Series

AUS Vs IND: Thangarasu Natarajan Shares Special Message After Helping India Win T20I Series

Thangarasu Natarajan claimed two crucial wickets in the second T20I as India beat Australia by six wickets to seal the three-game series with one match to go

PTI 07 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
AUS Vs IND: Thangarasu Natarajan Shares Special Message After Helping India Win T20I Series
Thangarasu Natarajan
Courtesy: Twitter (@Natarajan_91)
AUS Vs IND: Thangarasu Natarajan Shares Special Message After Helping India Win T20I Series
outlookindia.com
2020-12-07T18:27:01+05:30

Indian seamer Thangarasu Natarajan on Monday described his experience of winning the T20I series against Australia in the national colours as "memorable and special".

Tour Schedule | Gallery | News

The 29-year-old from Tamil Nadu claimed two crucial wickets in the second T20I as India beat Australia by six wickets to seal the three-game series with one match to go.

"First series win for my country. Meorable and special(sic)," he wrote on his Twitter handle.

With Australian openers Matthew Wade and D'Arcy Short going hammer and tongs against India in the second game, skipper Virat Kohli turned to Natarajan and the pacer didn't disappoint.

He dismissed Short in the fifth over before returning to get rid of Moises Henriques in the 19th over.

Impressed with Natarajan's meteoric rise in international cricket, Australian pace great Glenn McGrath termed him as 'find' for India in this tour.

"Was very impressed with Natarajan. He's definitely the find of this tour for India, hopefully he continues," McGrath had said while commenting during the second T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Natarajan had captured three wickets in the first T20I as well as India registered a 11-run win.

He made a memorable debut for the country in the third one-dayer against Australia, snapping two wickets as India notched up a morale-lifting 13-run triumph.

Picked for India's T20 squad, Nataranjan was called up to the ODI setup as a backup for Navdeep Saini, who had complained of back spasms before the series started and went for runs in the first two ODIs.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

ISL 2020-21, Match 21 Preview: Bengaluru FC, NorthEast United Clash In Battle Of Unbeaten Teams

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Thangarasu Natarajan Sydney Australia Cricket India vs Australia India's Tour Of Australia India national cricket team Australia national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos