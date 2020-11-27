AUS Vs IND, ODI Series: All The Records Virat Kohli Can Break Before Taking Paternity Leave

After almost nine months, the Indian national cricket team took the field for the first time as their tour Down Under 2020-21 started with the first of three ODIs against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney on Friday. (More Cricket News)

India captain Virat Kohli, who will return home after the first Test, holds the key for the visitors considering Rohit Sharma is out of the limited-series. The Hitman, who is nursing an injury, may well also miss the Test series.

So, the focus is on King Kohli. Everybody knows the 32-year-old has a love-hate relationship with the Aussies, the press, the fans and players. But his larger than persona and aggressive brand of cricket has managed to win the hearts of the sporting public of Australia.

And the modern-day great takes the field, here's a look at all thr records he can break:

- Virat Kohli has an aggregate of 1910 runs against Australia prior to the start of the ensuing one day series. He needs 90 runs for his 2000 runs. If he scores them, he would then become the third Indian batsman to total 2000 plus runs against Australia. Other are – Sachin Tendulkar (3077) and Rohit Sharma (2089).

- Virat Kohli has an aggregate of 1910 runs against Australia prior to the start of the ensuing one day series. He needs 90 runs for his 2000 runs. If he scores them, his feat would then become the 23rd occasion of a batsman totaling 2000 plus runs against a specific opposition.

- Virat Kohli has an aggregate of 1910 runs against Australia prior to the start of the ensuing one day series. He needs 90 runs for his 2000 runs. If he scores them, he would then become the fifth batsman totaling 2000 plus runs against Australia. Others are – Sachin Tendulkar (3077), Desmond Haynes (2262), Viv Richards (2187) and Rohit Sharma (2089).

- Virat Kohli has an aggregate of 1910 runs against Australia prior to the start of the ensuing one day series. He needs 90 runs for his 2000 runs. If he scores them, he would be scoring 2000 plus runs against three oppositions. He had already scored 2000 plus runs against West Indies (2235) and against Sri Lanka (2220).

- Virat Kohli has an aggregate of 1910 runs against Australia prior to the start of the ensuing one day series. He needs 90 runs for his 2000 runs. If he scores them, he would become the second batsman the annals of one day games to score 2000 plus runs against three or more oppositions after Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar has scored 2000 plus runs against four oppositions.

- Virat Kohli has an aggregate of 1910 runs against Australia prior to the start of the ensuing one day series. He needs 90 runs for his 2000 runs. If he scores them, India would become the only team in the annals of one day games to have two batsmen aggregating 2000 plus runs against three or more oppositions.

- Virat Kohli has scored eight centuries against Australia prior to the start of the ensuing one day series. He needs one more for his ninth century. If he scores them, then he would become the second batsman in the annals of one day games to score nine centuries against Australia after Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar has scored nine centuries against Australia.

- Virat Kohli has scored eight centuries against Australia prior to the start of the ensuing one day series. He needs one more for his ninth century. If he scores them, then it would provide the third occasion of batsman to score nine centuries against an opposition in the annals of one day games. Sachin Tendulkar and Kohli has scored nine centuries against Australia and West Indies respectively.

- Virat Kohli has scored eight centuries against Australia prior to the start of the ensuing one day series. He needs one more for his ninth century. If he scores them, then he would then own the world record in the annals of one day games to score nine centuries against two specific oppositions. He has already scored nine centuries against West Indies.

- Virat Kohli has scored 21 centuries while leading India prior to the start of the ensuing one day series. One more century would fetch him 22 centuries and with it he would share the record for most centuries by a captain in the annals of one day games with Ricky Ponting of Australia. Ponting has scored 22 centuries while leading Australia.

- Virat Kohli has scored 21 centuries while leading India prior to the start of the ensuing one day series. Two more centuries would fetch him 23 centuries and with it he would own the record for most centuries by a captain in the annals of one day games going past RT Ponting of Australia. Ricky Ponting has scored 22 centuries while leading Australia.

- Virat Kohli has an aggregate of 4884 runs on away soil. He needs 116 more runs which would fetch him an aggregate of 5000 runs on away soil. If he scores, he would then become the fourth batsman in the annals of one day game to score 5000 plus runs on away soil. Others are - Kumar Sangakkara (5518), Ricky Ponting (5090) and Sachin Tendulkar (5065).

- Virat Kohli has an aggregate of 4884 runs on away soil. He needs 116 more runs which would fetch him an aggregate of 5000 runs on away soil. If he scores, he would then become the second Indian batsman in the annals of one day game to score 5000 plus runs on away soil after Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar has an aggregate of 5065 runs on away soil.

- Virat Kohli has scored three centuries on away soil against Australia. One more century in the ensuing series would fetch him his fourth century. If he gets it, he would become the second batsman in the history of one day game to score four centuries against Australia on away soil after Rohit Sharma. Sharma has scored four centuries.

- Virat Kohli has an aggregate of 3977 runs on away soil in bilateral one day series. 23 more runs would fetch him 4000 runs and with it he would become the second batsman in the history of one day game to score 4000 plus runs on away soil in a bilateral one day series after Ricky Ponting. Ponting has an aggregate of 4086 runs.

- Virat Kohli has an aggregate of 3977 runs on away soil in bilateral one day series. 110 more runs would fetch him 4087 runs and with it he would own the record for most runs on away soil in a bilateral one day series. He would wrest the record held by Ricky Ponting who has an aggregate of 4086 runs.

- Virat Kohli has an aggregate of 5925 runs in winning one day games in bilateral one day series. 75 more runs would fetch him 6000 runs and with it he would earn the distinction of becoming the first batsman in the history of one day games to total 6000 plus runs in winning one day games in bilateral series.

- Virat Kohli has an aggregate of 49 fifties in winning one day games in bilateral one day series. One more fifty would fetch him 50 fifties and with it he would earn the distinction of becoming the first batsman in the history of one day game to score 50 fifties in winning one day games in bilateral series.

- Virat Kohli has an aggregate of 19 fifties in winning one day games in bilateral one day series on away soil. One more fifty would fetch him 20 fifties and with it he would earn the distinction of becoming the second batsman in the history of one day game to score 20 plus fifties in winning one day games in bilateral series on away soil after Ricky Ponting. Ponting has scored 29 fifties.

- Virat Kohli has an aggregate of 2444 runs on away soil in bilateral one day series’ winning games. 56 more runs would fetch him 2500 runs and with it he would become the second batsman in the history of one day game to score 4000 plus runs on away soil in a bilateral one day series’ winning games after Ricky Ponting. Ponting has an aggregate of 3172 runs.

- Virat Kohli has an aggregate of 1709 runs in bilateral one day series against Australia. 79 more runs would fetch him 1788 runs and with it he would own the record for most runs in a bilateral one day series against Australia. He would wrest the record held by Rohit Sharma who has an aggregate of 1787 runs.

- Virat Kohli has an aggregate of 977 runs in bilateral one day series’ winning games against Australia 23 more runs would fetch him 1000 runs and with it he would become the second batsman in the history of one day game to score 1000 plus runs in a bilateral one day series’ winning games after Rohit Sharma. Rohit has an aggregate of 1009 runs.

Stats courtesy: HR Gopala Krishna – veteran cricket statistician

