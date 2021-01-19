AUS Vs IND: Elated Virat Kohli Hails India's historic Win

Injury-ravaged India sealed a historic win in Brisbane, chasing a target of 328 on Day 5 of the fourth Test match. Highlights| Scorecard | Gallery | News



The historic team effort delighted the India's regular skipper Virat Kohli, who is in India on a paternity leave.



As Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 89 and India chased down the target to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Kohli was elated by the team's grit and determination. Kohli praised the team for bouncing back from the Adelaide's humiliation.



After the Adelaide debacle wherein India were all out for 36, Kohli had said that everyone was trying to 'make a mountain out of a molehill'.

On Tuesday, Kohli took to the twitter to express his joy.



"WHAT A WIN!!! Yessssss. To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice. Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management. Enjoy this historic feat lads. @BCCI.

The win ended Australia's 31-match unbeaten run at the venue.

India fought all odds since Kohli left the side on paternity leave after the Adelaide Test. In the next three Test matches, India lost Mohammed Shami, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav and R Ashwin due to various injuries.

On Tuesday, led-by Shubman Gill (91), Rishabh Pant (89 not out) and Cheteshwar Pujara (56), India incredibly passed their target of 328.

