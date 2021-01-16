AUS Vs IND, Brisbane Test: Washington Sundar Bamboozles Cameron Green With A Stunning Delivery - WATCH

January 16, 2021
Corona
Another debutant and Washington Sundar's Tamil Nadu state-mate, Thangarasu Natarajan also took three wickets as India's young bowlers rose to the occasion

Outlook Web Bureau 16 January 2021
A stunner from Washington Sundar
Composite: Twitter Screengrabs
Debutant Washington Sundar took three wickets as India dismissed Australia for 369 in their first innings of the fourth and final Test at The Gabba, Brisbane.

One of the wickets, that of Cameron Green, was a result of a virtually unplayable delivery. Green played with a straight bat to defend the fifth ball of the 101st over, but the ball still ended up hitting the stumps.

Sundar's other wickets are Steven Smith and Nathan Lyon.

Another debutant and Sundar's Tamil Nadu state-mate, Thangarasu Natarajan also took three wickets as India's young bowling rose to the occasion.

AUS VS IND, Brisbane Test: Watch Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Reaction As Rishabh Pant Pleads Ajikya Rahane - VIDEO

Outlook Web Bureau Washington Sundar Thangarasu Natarajan Cameron Green Brisbane Australia Cricket Cricket Video India vs Australia India national cricket team Australia national cricket team India's Tour Of Australia Sports

