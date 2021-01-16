AUS Vs IND, Brisbane Test: Washington Sundar Bamboozles Cameron Green With A Stunning Delivery - WATCH

Debutant Washington Sundar took three wickets as India dismissed Australia for 369 in their first innings of the fourth and final Test at The Gabba, Brisbane.

Day 2 Live | Scorecard | News

One of the wickets, that of Cameron Green, was a result of a virtually unplayable delivery. Green played with a straight bat to defend the fifth ball of the 101st over, but the ball still ended up hitting the stumps.

Watch it here:

Sundar's other wickets are Steven Smith and Nathan Lyon.

Another debutant and Sundar's Tamil Nadu state-mate, Thangarasu Natarajan also took three wickets as India's young bowling rose to the occasion.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine