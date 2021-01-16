AUS Vs IND, Brisbane Test: Washington Sundar Bamboozles Cameron Green With A Stunning Delivery - WATCH

Debutant Washington Sundar took three wickets as India dismissed Australia for 369 in their first innings of the fourth and final Test at The Gabba, Brisbane.
One of the wickets, that of Cameron Green, was a result of a virtually unplayable delivery. Green played with a straight bat to defend the fifth ball of the 101st over, but the ball still ended up hitting the stumps.
Watch it here:
Oh my goodness! Did that one go the other way? @hcltech | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/H8khO6TjK3— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 16, 2021
Sundar's other wickets are Steven Smith and Nathan Lyon.
Another debutant and Sundar's Tamil Nadu state-mate, Thangarasu Natarajan also took three wickets as India's young bowling rose to the occasion.
