AUS Vs IND, Brisbane Test: Gabba Not Big Enough For Mayank Agarwal - Watch 102m Monster Six

Like other Indian top order batsmen, Mayank Agarwal also failed to capitalise on his start as the visitors found themselves struggling against the Australian attack on Day 3 of the fourth and final Test at The Gabba, Brisbane.
In reply to Australia's 369, India were 253/6 (87) at Tea with Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur adding 67 runs for the seventh wicket.
Earlier, Agarwal played his part with a 38-run knock before disappointingly throwing his wicket in the 61st over. But during his 75-ball innings, the right-handed batsman hit three fours and a six to entertain the fans. And that maximums have earned some talking points.
A 102-metre six from Mayank Agarwal!— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 17, 2021
As it turned out, it traveled as long as 102 metres, deep into the stands. A stunned Nathan Lyon could only stand and watch.
