AUS Vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj Get Caps - WATCH

Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj got their respective Test caps from Ravi Shastri and Ravichandran Ashwin as India got ready for the Boxing Day clash against Australia on Saturday at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the videos with motivating messages for the youngsters. About Gill, it read: "The moment when your dreams come true. No better stage than the Boxing Day Test to make your maiden Test appearance."

"He battled personal tragedy, fought adversity and is now rewarded with India's Test Billed cap no. 298. Congratulations Mohammed Siraj. Go seize the day! #TeamIndia #AUSvIND," the message read. Siraj lost his father recently.

Gill replaced struggling Prithvi Shaw at the top of the order while Siraj came in for the injured Mohammed Shami. India, in fact, made four changes from the XI that suffered an eight-wicket defeat in Adelaiade. Ravindra Jadeja came in for Virat Kohli, who's taken a paternity leave. Rishabh Pant took the wicketkeeping responsibility from Wriddhiman Saha.

