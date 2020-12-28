December 28, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  AUS Vs IND, 2nd Test: Crazy Scenes At MCG As Jasprit Bumrah Stuns Steve Smith - WATCH

AUS Vs IND, 2nd Test: Crazy Scenes At MCG As Jasprit Bumrah Stuns Steve Smith - WATCH

Steve Smith was cleaned up for eight runs in a bizarre manner by Jasprit Bumrah in the 33rd over of the Australian second innings

Outlook Web Bureau 28 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
AUS Vs IND, 2nd Test: Crazy Scenes At MCG As Jasprit Bumrah Stuns Steve Smith - WATCH
Jasprit Bumrah delivery clips Steve Smith's bails
Composite: Screengrabs
AUS Vs IND, 2nd Test: Crazy Scenes At MCG As Jasprit Bumrah Stuns Steve Smith - WATCH
outlookindia.com
2020-12-28T11:21:00+05:30

Former Australia captain Steve Smith's poor run in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India continued on Day 3 of the second Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground Monday.

Smith, regarded as one of the greatest ever batsmen, was cleaned up for eight runs in a bizarre manner by Jasprit Bumrah in the 33rd over of the Australian second innings.

The right-handed batsman shuffled and walked across to play the ball to the leg side, but missed it. And initially, both bowler and batsman didn't know that the ball had clipped the bails.

Watch it here:

This was Smith's lowest aggregate in a Test match since making 3 (2 & 1) against England at Lord's in 2013. He was dismissed for a duck in the first innings.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

AUS Vs IND, 2nd Test: Injury Crisis For India As Umesh Yadav Limps Off - VIDEO

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Steve Smith Jasprit Bumrah Melbourne Australia Cricket Cricket Video India vs Australia India national cricket team Australia national cricket team India's Tour Of Australia Boxing Day Test Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos