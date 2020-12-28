AUS Vs IND, 2nd Test: Crazy Scenes At MCG As Jasprit Bumrah Stuns Steve Smith - WATCH

Former Australia captain Steve Smith's poor run in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India continued on Day 3 of the second Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground Monday.

Smith, regarded as one of the greatest ever batsmen, was cleaned up for eight runs in a bizarre manner by Jasprit Bumrah in the 33rd over of the Australian second innings.

The right-handed batsman shuffled and walked across to play the ball to the leg side, but missed it. And initially, both bowler and batsman didn't know that the ball had clipped the bails.

Watch it here:

Gee whiz - Jasprit Bumrah with the feather touch to dismiss Steve Smith! @hcltech | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/soi7Qrf4gs — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2020

This was Smith's lowest aggregate in a Test match since making 3 (2 & 1) against England at Lord's in 2013. He was dismissed for a duck in the first innings.

