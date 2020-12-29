AUS Vs IND, 2nd Test: Australia Fined, Penalised Four ICC WTC Points For Over-Rate Against India

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has fined the Australian national cricket team fined 40 per cent of their match fee and penalised four World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in the second Test that ended in Melbourne on Tuesday.

In a statement, the ICC said that "David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Tim Paine’s side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration."

Australia lost the match by eight wickets with India reaching the 70-run target in 15.5 overs with more than four sessions to spare.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised two points for each over short. Consequently, four World Test Championship points have been deducted from Australia’s points total," the statement added.

India had wrapped up Australia's second innings for 200 in the extended opening session after the hosts began at 133 for six. India had taken a 131-run lead on the third day with skipper Ajinkya Rahane (112) and Ravindra Jadeja (57) taking the hosts to 326 in reply to Australia's first innings total of 195.

"Paine pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," the statement further added.

