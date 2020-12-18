December 18, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  AUS Vs IND, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah Rattles Australia, Then Drops Marnus Labuschagne - WATCH

AUS Vs IND, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah Rattles Australia, Then Drops Marnus Labuschagne - WATCH

Indian pacers produced a barrage of bouncers to intimidate Australian openers on Day 2 of the first Test at Adelaide Oval

Outlook Web Bureau 18 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
AUS Vs IND, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah Rattles Australia, Then Drops Marnus Labuschagne - WATCH
Jasprit Bumrah retrieves the ball after dropping a catch
Screengrab: Twitter
AUS Vs IND, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah Rattles Australia, Then Drops Marnus Labuschagne - WATCH
outlookindia.com
2020-12-18T12:13:35+05:30

Indian tail-enders lasted just 23 minutes on Day 2 of the first Test against Australia against a fiery Australian pace attack at Adelaide Oval, but the visiting pacers returned the favour in kind once they got the chance on Friday.

Day 2 Blog | Scorecard | News

Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah started with two maiden overs each as they kept Matthew Wade and Joe Burns quiet. Then, in the 6th over, Burmah rattled an evasive Burns with a nasty bouncer, which grazed the batsman's throat.

It was followed by two quick wickets, those of Burns and Wade, both LBWs on the 'umpire's call'.

But Bumrah dropped Marnus Labuschagne off Mohammed Shami.

Watch here:

Labuschagne (16 batting, 15 balls) indeed lived a charmed life as Wriddhiman Saha, touted as the best wicket-keeper in the world, also missed a tough but gettable caught behind off Bumrah. 

He went into the break with Steve Smith (1 batting, 7 balls) for company.  Australia were tottering at 35 for 2.

Earlier in the day, resuming on their overnight score of 233/6, India lost four wickets for just 11 runs.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Jurgen Klopp Beats Hansi Flick To The Best FIFA Men's Coach Award

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Jasprit Bumrah Joe Burns Adelaide, Australia Cricket Cricket Video India vs Australia India national cricket team Australia national cricket team India's Tour Of Australia Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos