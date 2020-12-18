AUS Vs IND, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah Rattles Australia, Then Drops Marnus Labuschagne - WATCH

Indian tail-enders lasted just 23 minutes on Day 2 of the first Test against Australia against a fiery Australian pace attack at Adelaide Oval, but the visiting pacers returned the favour in kind once they got the chance on Friday.

Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah started with two maiden overs each as they kept Matthew Wade and Joe Burns quiet. Then, in the 6th over, Burmah rattled an evasive Burns with a nasty bouncer, which grazed the batsman's throat.

It was followed by two quick wickets, those of Burns and Wade, both LBWs on the 'umpire's call'.

But Bumrah dropped Marnus Labuschagne off Mohammed Shami.

Labuschagne (16 batting, 15 balls) indeed lived a charmed life as Wriddhiman Saha, touted as the best wicket-keeper in the world, also missed a tough but gettable caught behind off Bumrah.

"That's a poor piece of keeping, not to get anything on it." - Ricky Ponting



Saha dives over the top of a Labuschagne edge... #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/dEpGdGinmH — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 18, 2020

He went into the break with Steve Smith (1 batting, 7 balls) for company. Australia were tottering at 35 for 2.

Earlier in the day, resuming on their overnight score of 233/6, India lost four wickets for just 11 runs.

