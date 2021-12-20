AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, 2nd Test: Australia's Perfect Day-Night Record - Stats Highlights

Australia defeated England by 275 runs in the second Test match at Adelaide Oval to take a 2-0 lead in the five-Test series. It was Australia’s ninth win in as many day/night Tests. The defeat, England's 11th in their past 12 Tests in Australia.

** England have never come from 2-0 down to win the Ashes in the series' 139-year history. Only once has a team come from 2-0 down to win the Ashes -- Australia in 1936-37, and that was with legendary batter Don Bradman in their side.

** England faced 113.1 overs for 192 runs in the fourth innings to lose the match by 275 runs. It was England’s fifth-longest fourth innings by overs in the last 10 years. Their longest in this period was 143 overs.

** Jos Buttler had batted for more than four hours for 26 runs off 207 balls, and his strike rate of 12.56 is the third-slowest in Test history for an innings of 200 balls or more. Rarely is Jos Buttler mentioned in the same category as a wicketkeeper as Jack Russell, but this was an innings to rank alongside Russell's famous innings against South Africa at Johannesburg in 1995-96.

** Jose Buttler faced 200 balls in an innings for only the second time in his career. He faced 311 balls for 152 runs in 447 minutes with 13 fours and two sixes against Pakistan at Southampton in August 2020.

** Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes added 61 runs for the seventh wicket. It was England’s 2nd-best seventh-wicket stand in day/night Tests after the 83-run partnership between Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes against New Zealand at Auckland in March 2018. Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes’ 61-run stand was England's third-highest partnership of the series, and they took more than 30 overs out of the Test in the process.

** Jhye Richardson bagged his maiden five-wicket haul by taking five for 42 off 19.1 overs in England’s second innings. His previous best was three for 26 in 14 overs on debut against Sri Lanka at Brisbane in January 2019.

ENGLAND’S LONGEST FOURTH INNINGS IN LAST 10 YEARS

(Overs - Score - Opponent - Venue - Season - Result)

143 - 315/9 - New Zealand - Auckland - 2012-13 - Draw;

137.3 - 312 - Pakistan - Dubai - 2015-16 - Lost by 178 runs;

125.4 - 362/9 - Australia - Leeds - 2019 - Won by one wicket;

116.5 - 249 - Sri Lanka - Leeds - 2014 - Lost by 100 runs;

13.1 - 192 - Australia - Adelaide - 2021-22 - Lost by 275 runs.

SLOWEST 200-BALL INNINGS IN TESTS

(Runs - Min - Balls - S/R - Batter - Opponent - Venue - Season)

25 - 289 - 244 - 10.24 - Hashim Amla (South Africa) - India - Delhi - 2015-16;

29* - 274 - 235 - 12.34 - Jack Russell (England) - South Africa - Johannesburg - 1995-96;

26 - 258 - 207 - 12.56 - Jos Buttler (England) - Australia - Adelaide - 2021-22;

43 - 354 - 297 - 14.47 - Abraham de Villiers (South Africa) - India - Delhi - 2015-16;

35 - 332 - 240 - 14.58 - Chris Tavare (England) - India - Chennai - 1981-82.