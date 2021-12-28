Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: England Equal Bangladesh's Unwanted Record - Stats Highlights

Australia beat England by an innings and 14 runs in the third Test match at MCG to seal the Ashes 2021-22 series. It was England’s ninth defeat in 15 Test matches in 2021. Bangladesh also lost the same number of Test matches in 2003.

AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: England Equal Bangladesh's Unwanted Record - Stats Highlights
England captain Joe Root looks down as he comments after their defeat to Australia on the third day of the third Test in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. | AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Trending

AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: England Equal Bangladesh's Unwanted Record - Stats Highlights
outlookindia.com
2021-12-28T14:40:52+05:30
Syed Pervez Qaiser

Syed Pervez Qaiser

More stories from Syed Pervez Qaiser
View All

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 2:40 pm

England equalled Bangladesh’s record of most defeats in a calendar year by losing the third Ashes Test against Australia by an innings and 14 runs at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday (December 28).

Highlights | Scorecard | News

It was England’s ninth defeat in 15 Test matches in 2021. Bangladesh also lost the same number of Test matches in 2003.

** Australia's first-innings lead of 82 runs in this match was the third-lowest for any team while winning a Test by an innings. New Zealand failed to overcome a 46-run deficit in 1955 against England and lost by an innings and 20 runs, while West Indies beat England by an innings and 23 runs in 2009 despite only a 74-run first-innings lead.

** England were bowled out for 58 runs in the second innings. It was the lowest Ashes total in Australia since World War II. England's 68 was also their lowest total in Australia since their 61 all out in 1904, also in Melbourne.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

** Australia scored 267 in the first innings. Only five teams have won by an innings margin in Tests with a lower total since 1900. It was also the second-lowest total to result in an innings win in the Ashes, behind the 172 all out by England in 1888 in Manchester.

** Scott Boland became only the 14th Australian bowler to take six or more wickets on Test debut. His six for 7 is the sixth-best bowling performance on debut for Australia. Bob Massie is the only Australian bowler to take eight wickets in each innings on his debut Test match, eight 84 in the first innings and eight for 53 in the second innings, against England at Lord’s in 1972.

** Scott Boland’s six for 7 were the joint second-best figures for any six-wicket haul ever taken after six for three by West Indian Jermaine Lawson against Bangladesh at Dhaka in December 2002. EnglandArthur Gilligan also took six wickets for seven runs at Birmingham in June 1924. England’s George Lohmann took eight wickets for seven runs against South Africa at Port Elizabeth in February.

** Scott Boland took 19 balls to complete his five-wicket haul. It is the joint-fastest in terms of balls taken in men's Tests. Ernie Toshack against India in 1947 and Stuart Broad against Australia in 2015 also bowled only 19 balls to claim the fifth wickets in their respective innings. Scott Boland took his sixth wicket in the 21st ball he bowled, the quickest to a six-wicket haul, bettering Hugh Trumble, who had six wickets in 24 balls against England in 1904, also in Melbourne.

** As many as 1084 balls were bowled in this Test match. It is the sixth-lowest completed Test match hosted by Australia and the shortest since the Brisbane Test against England in 1950, which lasted 1034 balls. Only seven Ashes Tests were completed in fewer balls than in Melbourne, which is also the second-shortest Ashes Test in the last 70 years, behind 1059 balls in the Nottingham Test in 2015.

BEST BOWLING ON TEST DEBUT FOR AUSTRALIA
(Figures - Bowler - Opponent - Venue - Season) 

8/43 - Albert Trott - England - Adelaide - 1894-95;
8/53 - Bob Massie - England - Lord's - 1972 (second innings);
8/84 - Bob Massie - England - Lord's - 1972 (first innings);
8/215 - Jason Krejza - India - Nagpur - 2008-09;
7/55 - Tom Kendall - England - Melbourne - 1876-77;
6/7 - Scott Boland - England - Melbourne - 2021-22.

ENGLAND’S LOWEST TOTALS IN AUSTRALIA
(Score - Overs - Venue - Season - Result)

45 - 35.3 (4-ball) - Sydney - 1886-87 - Lost by 13 runs;
61 - 15.4 - Melbourne - 1901-02 - Lost by 229 runs;
61 - 31.2 - Melbourne - 1903-04 - Lost by 218 runs;
65 - 38.5 - Sydney - 1894-95 - Lost by an innings & 147 runs;
68 - 27.4 - Melbourne - 2021-22 - Lost by an innings & 14 runs.

Tags

Syed Pervez Qaiser Joe Root Pat Cummins Melbourne Cricket Rankings & Stats Ashes Boxing Day Test England vs Australia England national cricket team Australia national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Irfan Pathan, Former Indian Star Cricketer, Joins Mohammedan Sporting Club As Brand Ambassador

Irfan Pathan, Former Indian Star Cricketer, Joins Mohammedan Sporting Club As Brand Ambassador

IND Vs SA, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 3: Jasprit Burmah Strikes First Over; SA 21/1 At Lunch

Who Is Scott Boland

Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President, Tests Positive For Covid-19, Now Stable

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: England Captain Joe Root Aims To Restore Pride After MCG Humiliation

AUS Vs ENG: After Scott Boland's Magic Show At MCG, Australia Aim To Sweep Ashes 5-0

AUS Vs ENG, MCG Test: Scott Boland's 6 for 7 Blows Away England, Australia Retain The Ashes - Highlights

ISL 2021-22: Deshorn Brown Hat-trick Helps NorthEast United Share Spoils With Mumbai City

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND: Shardul Thakur Hopes To Repeat England, Australia Heroics In South Africa

SA Vs IND: Shardul Thakur Hopes To Repeat England, Australia Heroics In South Africa

I-League 2021-22: Tiago Adan Hits Brace In Real Kashmir's 3-2 Win Over Aizawl FC

I-League 2021-22: Tiago Adan Hits Brace In Real Kashmir's 3-2 Win Over Aizawl FC

Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Frustrated At EPL's 3-sub Rule As COVID-19 Cases Bite

Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Frustrated At EPL's 3-sub Rule As COVID-19 Cases Bite

U-19 Asia Cup Cricket 2021-22: India Beat Afghanistan By 4 Wickets, Enter Semis

U-19 Asia Cup Cricket 2021-22: India Beat Afghanistan By 4 Wickets, Enter Semis

Read More from Outlook

India Gets Two New Covid-19 Vaccines And A Revolutionary Anti-Viral Pill: All You Need To Know

India Gets Two New Covid-19 Vaccines And A Revolutionary Anti-Viral Pill: All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / The Central Drug Authority on Tuesday granted emergency use approval to two new India-made Covid-19 vaccines, Covovax and Corbevax, along ith Merck's antiviral pill Molnupiravir.

NEET-PG Counselling: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Protesting, Clashing With Cops

NEET-PG Counselling: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Protesting, Clashing With Cops

Outlook Web Desk / Resident doctors across the country have for some time been involved in protests against the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Burmah Strikes 1st Over; SA 21/1 At Lunch

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Burmah Strikes 1st Over; SA 21/1 At Lunch

Jayanta Oinam / Get here Day 3 live cricket scores of first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion. KL Rahul's century gave IND Day 1 honours on Sunday and Monday was rained off.

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

H. Kemya Yanlem / It’s a blessing in disguise to be born as a daughter in the land of brave warriors, especially in this era when we are witnessing constant changes in society

Advertisement