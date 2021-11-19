Advertisement
Friday, Nov 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Kerala Blasters, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Season Opener

Check match and telecast details of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 football match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters.

ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Kerala Blasters, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Season Opener
ATK Mohun Bagan completed a league double over Kerala Blasters in ISL 2020-21. | Courtesy: Twitter (@IndSuperLeague)

Trending

ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Kerala Blasters, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Season Opener
outlookindia.com
2021-11-19T15:33:46+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 19 Nov 2021, Updated: 19 Nov 2021 3:33 pm

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 kicks off with a mouth-watering ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on Friday (November 19). (More Football News)

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and the live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

READ: ISL 2021-22 - All You Need To Know

ATK Mohun Bagan completed a league double last season to extend the head-to-head record 5-4 in 14 meetings. Five matches ended in draws. 12 of those meetings have been between the legacy club, Mohun Bagan and the Blasters.

In the build-up to the season, the Kolkata giants made a shocking AFC Cup exit after losing 0-6 to Al Nasaf of Uzbekistan. Kerala Blasters also failed to make an impression in the Durand Cup.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Despite their poor recent results, ATK Mohun Bagan will start as the favourites when they take on Kerala Blasters FC.

ATK Mohun Bagan were the losing finalists last season. In the regular season, they finished second (12 wins, four draws and four defeats), same as the League Winners Shield winners Mumbai City last season. They defeated NorthEast United in the semis, but lost to Mumbai in the final.

Last season, Kerala Blasters finished 10th in the 11-team league with 17 points (three wins, eight draws and nine defeats).

The kick-off time for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2021-22 match is 7:30 PM IST.

Likely XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh (GK), Sumit Rathi, Carl McHugh, Pritam Kotal, Lenny Rodrigues, Joni Kauko, Hugo Boumous, Michael Sooosairaj, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, David Williams.

Kerala Blasters: Albino Gomes (GK), Nishu Kumar, Marko Leskovic, Enes Sipovic, Jessel Carneiro, Harmanjot Khabra, Jeakson Thounaojam, Sahal Abdul Samad. Adrian Luna, Rahul KP, Alvaro Vazquez.

Squads

ATK Mohun Bagan

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Avilash Paul, Arsh Anwar Sheikh; Defenders: Tiri (Spain), Sumit Rathi, Ashutosh Mehta, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal (co-captain), Deepak Tangri, Prabir Das; Midfielders: Joni Kauko (Finland), Carl McHugh (Ireland), Michael Soosairaj, Bidyananda Ningthoujam, Ricky Shabong, Abhishek Suryavanshi, SK Sahil, Lenny Rodrigues, Ningomba Engson Singh, Kiyan Nassiri; Forwards: Roy Krishna (Fiji, co-captain), David Williams (Australia), Hugo Boumous (Morocco), Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh.
Head Coach: Antonio Lopez Habas (Spain)

Kerala Blasters

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Shabir, Sachin Suresh; Defenders: Enes Sipovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Marko Leskovic (Croatia), Sandeep Singh, Nishu Kumar, Abdul Hakku, Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Yendrembam Denechandra Meitei, Sanjeev Stalin, Jessel Carneiro (captain); Midfielders: Adrian Luna (Uruguay), Jeakson Thounaojam, Harmanjot Khabra, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Moirangthem, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Prashant K, Vincy Barretto, Sahal Abdul Samad, Seityasen Irom; Forwards: Chencho Gyeltshen (Bhutan), Jorge Pereyra Diaz (Argentina), Alvaro Vazquez (Spain), Rahul KP.
Head Coach: Ivan Vukomanovic (Serbia)

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Goa Football ATK-Mohun Bagan Kerala Blasters Live streaming Indian Super League (ISL) Indian football Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Vidarbha Face Tough Ask Against Resurgent Karnataka In Semifinals

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Vidarbha Face Tough Ask Against Resurgent Karnataka In Semifinals

European Football Live Streaming: Bayern Munich Look To Extend Lead In Germany; Monaco Face French Champions Lille

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Confident Tamil Nadu Face Unbeaten Hyderabad In Last-Four Clash

Asian Archery Championships: Indians Bow Down To Korea In Finals, Finish Campaign With 7 Medals

PV Sindhu Enters Indonesia Masters Badminton Semifinals With Dominant Win

Swedish Clubs Sign Qatar Protest, Demands FIFA To Stand Up For Migrant Worker's Rights In World Cup 2022

Three Teams Start Life Under New Managers As Premier League Resumes

AB de Villiers, Cricket's Superman, Retires From All Formats

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

V For Victory

V For Victory

Come Hell Or High Water

Come Hell Or High Water

Women Farmers Protest Against Farm Laws

Women Farmers Protest Against Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

Bundesliga: Fans' Return Brings Fear Of Violence, Virus At Berlin Derby

Bundesliga: Fans' Return Brings Fear Of Violence, Virus At Berlin Derby

Doubts Over Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai's Email Raise Safety Concerns

Doubts Over Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai's Email Raise Safety Concerns

BAN Vs PAK, 1st T20: Pakistan Draw First Blood Against Bangladesh - Highlights

BAN Vs PAK, 1st T20: Pakistan Draw First Blood Against Bangladesh - Highlights

Tim Paine After Sexting Scandal: 'It Breaks My Heart To Know How Much I’ve Let Them Down'

Tim Paine After Sexting Scandal: 'It Breaks My Heart To Know How Much I’ve Let Them Down'

Read More from Outlook

Farm Laws Repealed: A Masterstroke By PM Modi Ahead Of UP, Punjab Polls

Farm Laws Repealed: A Masterstroke By PM Modi Ahead Of UP, Punjab Polls

Harish Manav / Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had put a condition to repeal the agriculture law for the alliance of his new party Punjab Lok Congress with BJP.

How 'Langars' Became The Life Force Of Farmers' Protests

How 'Langars' Became The Life Force Of Farmers' Protests

Lachmi Deb Roy / With the government promising to repeal the farm laws that led to months of protests, here's a look at the different types of langars that were seen at the farmers' protests.

1st T20I: Pakistan Draw First Blood Against Bangladesh

1st T20I: Pakistan Draw First Blood Against Bangladesh

Jayanta Oinam / Pakistan chased down Bangladesh's 127/7 with four balls to spare in the first T20I match. Catch highlights of the BAN vs PAK cricket match here.

Protest Poetry: How Pash's Words Kept The Spirit Of Farmer Agitations Alive

Protest Poetry: How Pash's Words Kept The Spirit Of Farmer Agitations Alive

Suhas Munshi / The stirring poem, titled 'Sab Ton Khatarnaak' (The Most Dangerous), has become the leitmotif of the farmers' protests, which kept the hearts of protestors lit with hope.

Advertisement