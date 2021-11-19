ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Kerala Blasters, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Season Opener

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 kicks off with a mouth-watering ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on Friday (November 19). (More Football News)

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and the live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

READ: ISL 2021-22 - All You Need To Know

ATK Mohun Bagan completed a league double last season to extend the head-to-head record 5-4 in 14 meetings. Five matches ended in draws. 12 of those meetings have been between the legacy club, Mohun Bagan and the Blasters.

In the build-up to the season, the Kolkata giants made a shocking AFC Cup exit after losing 0-6 to Al Nasaf of Uzbekistan. Kerala Blasters also failed to make an impression in the Durand Cup.

Despite their poor recent results, ATK Mohun Bagan will start as the favourites when they take on Kerala Blasters FC.

ATK Mohun Bagan were the losing finalists last season. In the regular season, they finished second (12 wins, four draws and four defeats), same as the League Winners Shield winners Mumbai City last season. They defeated NorthEast United in the semis, but lost to Mumbai in the final.

Last season, Kerala Blasters finished 10th in the 11-team league with 17 points (three wins, eight draws and nine defeats).

The kick-off time for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2021-22 match is 7:30 PM IST.

Likely XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh (GK), Sumit Rathi, Carl McHugh, Pritam Kotal, Lenny Rodrigues, Joni Kauko, Hugo Boumous, Michael Sooosairaj, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, David Williams.

Kerala Blasters: Albino Gomes (GK), Nishu Kumar, Marko Leskovic, Enes Sipovic, Jessel Carneiro, Harmanjot Khabra, Jeakson Thounaojam, Sahal Abdul Samad. Adrian Luna, Rahul KP, Alvaro Vazquez.

Squads

ATK Mohun Bagan

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Avilash Paul, Arsh Anwar Sheikh; Defenders: Tiri (Spain), Sumit Rathi, Ashutosh Mehta, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal (co-captain), Deepak Tangri, Prabir Das; Midfielders: Joni Kauko (Finland), Carl McHugh (Ireland), Michael Soosairaj, Bidyananda Ningthoujam, Ricky Shabong, Abhishek Suryavanshi, SK Sahil, Lenny Rodrigues, Ningomba Engson Singh, Kiyan Nassiri; Forwards: Roy Krishna (Fiji, co-captain), David Williams (Australia), Hugo Boumous (Morocco), Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh.

Head Coach: Antonio Lopez Habas (Spain)

Kerala Blasters

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Shabir, Sachin Suresh; Defenders: Enes Sipovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Marko Leskovic (Croatia), Sandeep Singh, Nishu Kumar, Abdul Hakku, Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Yendrembam Denechandra Meitei, Sanjeev Stalin, Jessel Carneiro (captain); Midfielders: Adrian Luna (Uruguay), Jeakson Thounaojam, Harmanjot Khabra, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Moirangthem, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Prashant K, Vincy Barretto, Sahal Abdul Samad, Seityasen Irom; Forwards: Chencho Gyeltshen (Bhutan), Jorge Pereyra Diaz (Argentina), Alvaro Vazquez (Spain), Rahul KP.

Head Coach: Ivan Vukomanovic (Serbia)