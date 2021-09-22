Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ATK Mohun Bagan Knocked Out Of AFC Cup After FC Nasaf Blitz

It was embarrassing for ATK Mohun Bagan as FC Nasaf, are currently placed fifth in the Uzbekistan Super League.

ATK Mohun Bagan Knocked Out Of AFC Cup After FC Nasaf Blitz
ATK Mohun Bagan conceded five goals in the first half which included an own goal from defender Pritam Kotal, followed by a hat-trick by Khusayin Norchaev. | Courtesy: Twitter (@AFCCup)

Trending

ATK Mohun Bagan Knocked Out Of AFC Cup After FC Nasaf Blitz
outlookindia.com
2021-09-22T23:50:37+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 22 Sep 2021, Updated: 22 Sep 2021 11:50 pm

Indian Super League heavyweights ATK Mohun Bagan's AFC Cup campaign ended in a nightmare after middle-rung Uzbekistan outfit FC Nasaf hammered the green and maroon brigade 6-0 in the inter-zonal play-off semi-final Tashkent on Wednesday. (More Football News)

Mohun Bagan conceded five goals in the first half which included an own goal from defender Pritam Kotal (4' OG) followed by a hat-trick by Khusayin Norchaev (18', 21', 31'). Oybek Bozorov (45+1') scored at the stroke of breather while substitute Donier Narzullaev (71st) added to Bagan's miseries.

Nasaf will next face Hong Kong's Lee Man in the Inter-zonal play-off finals ahead of the AFC Cup final.

It was embarrassing for Mohun Bagan as Nasaf, are currently placed fifth in the Uzbekistan Super League.

Antonio Habas coached side which didn't have much match practice will start their Indian Super League (ISL) season 8 against Kerala Blasters at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on November 19.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

The 0-6 defeat equals Bagan's worst in the AFC Cup which came against Al Kuwait back in 2009. The Kuwaiti side went on to become champions.

Nasaf have been champions of the second-tier continental inter-club competition when they defeated Dempo with an aggregate scoreline of 13-0 in 2011 and that was the last time they participated in the competition.

Tags

PTI Football ATK-Mohun Bagan AFC Cup Indian football Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

IPL 2021, DC Vs SRH: Clinical Delhi Capitals Thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad By 8-wickets

IPL 2021, DC Vs SRH: Clinical Delhi Capitals Thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad By 8-wickets

Michael Artherton Slams England For Cancelling Pakistan Tour, Talks About 'More Interest' In IPL

English Premier League Clubs Set To Trial Safe Standing In Stadiums

IPL 2021, MI Vs KKR: Mumbai Indians Face Rejuvenated Kolkata Knight Riders

Mary Jepkosgei Keitany, Women's Marathon Record Holder, Retires After Injury

A Quadruple Century Of Sixes In Indian Premier League 2021: Team-wise Breakdown

I-League: COVID-19 Vaccination Exception For U-18 Players

Taliban Takes Over Afghanistan Cricket: Will ICC Allow AFG To Play In T20 World Cup?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Kartik Tyagi Scripts Incredible IPL Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings

Kartik Tyagi Scripts Incredible IPL Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

Fire In Brazil's Cerrado

Fire In Brazil's Cerrado

More from Sports

ICC Charges Marlon Samuels For Breaching Anti-corruption Code

ICC Charges Marlon Samuels For Breaching Anti-corruption Code

DC Vs SRH, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Delhi Capitals Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad By 8 Wickets - Highlights

DC Vs SRH, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Delhi Capitals Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad By 8 Wickets - Highlights

India Used Fake News To Sabotage New Zealand's Tour Of Pakistan, Claims PAK IB Minister Fawad Chaudhry

India Used Fake News To Sabotage New Zealand's Tour Of Pakistan, Claims PAK IB Minister Fawad Chaudhry

It's Official Now: 'Batsman' Becomes 'Batter' In Cricket As MCC Amends Laws Of Game

It's Official Now: 'Batsman' Becomes 'Batter' In Cricket As MCC Amends Laws Of Game

Read More from Outlook

'Rahul, Priyanka Inexperienced': Amarinder Singh Says Will Pit 'Strong' Candidate Against Sidhu

'Rahul, Priyanka Inexperienced': Amarinder Singh Says Will Pit 'Strong' Candidate Against Sidhu

Outlook Web Desk / Following his ouster as the Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said that Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were like his 'children'.

Covid Deaths: Centre Announces Rs 50,000 Compensation To Kin Of Those Killed By Virus

Covid Deaths: Centre Announces Rs 50,000 Compensation To Kin Of Those Killed By Virus

Ex-gratia assistance will be given to the kin of those who died of the virus due to involvement in COVID-19 relief operations.

IPL 2021: DC Thrash SRH By 8 Wickets

IPL 2021: DC Thrash SRH By 8 Wickets

PTI / Delhi Capitals chased down a target of 135 runs to hand Sunrisers Hyderabad the seventh defeat in eight matches.

India Ranks Third Among Most Polluted Asian Countries

India Ranks Third Among Most Polluted Asian Countries

Outlook Bureau / India last revised its air pollution standards in 2009, which have been more relaxed in comparison to WHO's prescribed guidelines and other Asian countries.

Advertisement