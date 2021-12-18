Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India Aim To Continue Winning Run Against Japan

India have already qualified for the Asian Champions Trophy semifinals having won all their three matches so far. India are on top of the table with seven points. The knockouts are on December 21 and 22.

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India Aim To Continue Winning Run Against Japan
India players celebrate after scoring against Pakistan in Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka in Friday. | Hockey India

Trending

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India Aim To Continue Winning Run Against Japan
outlookindia.com
2021-12-18T12:36:16+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 18 Dec 2021, Updated: 18 Dec 2021 12:36 pm

Assured of a place in the semifinals, defending champions India would look to continue their winning run when they clash with Japan in their final round-robin match of the Asian Champions Trophy men’s hockey tournament, in Dhaka on Sunday. (More Hockey News)

After a slow start to the tournament, Olympic bronze-medallist India roared back into the five-team tournament with two consecutive wins.

Playing their first tournament after a historic Olympic campaign, India were held to a 2-2 draw by Korea in their opener. However, the players lifted their games by leaps and bounds to trounce hosts Bangladesh 9-0 and then got the better of arch-rivals Pakistan 3-1 on Friday.

India are currently leading the standings with seven points from three games ahead of Korea (5), Japan (2) and Pakistan (1). Hosts Bangladesh are yet to register their presence in the scoresheet having lost both their games so far.

Coming into the tournament as clear favourites, the Indians were by far the better side among all other teams, simply on the basis of form and world standings. Having said that, India were slow to get off the blocks as they squandered a two-goal advantage to be held by Korea.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

The match against Korea was a sort of wake-up call for the Indians. They looked completely different against Bangladesh, dominating the entire 70 minute contest with their superior display. The match against neighbours Pakistan was expected to be a close match and it turned out to be so, albeit in the final two quarters.

India were in complete control of the proceedings in the first two quarters as took the lead as early as in the eighth minute before doubling their lead in the 42nd minute. India's dominance can be gauged from the fact that Pakistan failed to secure a single shot on the goal in the first two quarters, leave aside earning penalty corners.

The encounter spiced up after the change of ends as Pakistan came out with more purpose and gave India a run for their money in the final 15 minutes. But the Indians did not allow the Pakistanis any inroads as a superior defensive and attacking display helped them to come out on top.

The Indian forward-line has been in impressive form with the likes of Lalit Upadhaya, Akashdeep Singh and Dilpreet Singh on song. The midfield has been held together by skipper Manpreet Singh while the responsibility of the backline rests on the shoulders of vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh.

In fact, young India custodian Suraj Karkera produced a superb display under the goalpost and denied Pakistan on multiple occasions to keep his ahead on Friday.

Going by the outcome of recent meetings, India have an edge over Japan having defeated them 5-3 in their last meeting at the Tokyo Olympics.

But records and rankings hardly matter in international hockey as a bad day in office can always spoil all the past hardwork.

Tags

PTI Manpreet Singh Dhaka Hockey Asian Champions Trophy (Hockey) India National Hockey Team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Covid-19 Chases Cricket - After West Indies, Bangladesh And Ireland Hit By Coronavirus

Covid-19 Chases Cricket - After West Indies, Bangladesh And Ireland Hit By Coronavirus

Neeraj Chopra's Golden Finish To Shooters Firing Blanks, Tokyo 2020 Was A Mixed Bag For India - 10 Things

Omicron Threat On Premier League 2021-22: Managers To Discuss Worsening Covid Situation

Ashes 2021-22: England All-Rounder Ben Stokes Back In Action With Bit Of Perspective On Cricket

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City Manager, Cancels Conference After Inconclusive Covid Results

AUS Vs ENG, Live Cricket Scores, Ashes 2nd Test: England (164/5) Suffer Middle-Order Collapse, Trail Australia By 309

ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United FC Beat East Bengal 2-0 For Season's Second Win

India Loses Seat On FIA World Motor Sport Council; Mohammed Ben Sulayem Becomes President

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC, Odisha FC Aim To Steady Ship After Setbacks

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC, Odisha FC Aim To Steady Ship After Setbacks

England Fined 8 WTC Points For Slow Over-rate In Brisbane Ashes Test, Not 5: ICC

England Fined 8 WTC Points For Slow Over-rate In Brisbane Ashes Test, Not 5: ICC

Ashes 2021, 2nd Test: Marnus Labuschagne's Day-Night Record - Day 2 Stats Highlights

Ashes 2021, 2nd Test: Marnus Labuschagne's Day-Night Record - Day 2 Stats Highlights

Sachin Tendulkar Thanks Traffic Cop For Saving His Friend, Writes Heartfelt Message

Sachin Tendulkar Thanks Traffic Cop For Saving His Friend, Writes Heartfelt Message

Read More from Outlook

Remember His Face? Portrait Of A Bihari As A Father And Migrant Worker

Remember His Face? Portrait Of A Bihari As A Father And Migrant Worker

Rampukar Pandit / A Bihari labourer whose son passed away while he was trapped in Delhi during the 2020 Covid lockdown, vows never to migrate for work, come what may

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy

Veio Pou / With people of Northeast facing inhuman atrocities as security forces get away with murder, it's time this draconian law must go.

Neeraj's Golden Finish To Shooters Firing Blanks, Tokyo 2020 Was A Mixed Bag For India - 10 Things

Neeraj's Golden Finish To Shooters Firing Blanks, Tokyo 2020 Was A Mixed Bag For India - 10 Things

Koushik Paul / India won a record seven medals at Tokyo 2020. The returns could have been much better if the shooters and archers performed true to their potential.

Nagaland Civilian Killings: How Many Stories Do You Read On My Face

Nagaland Civilian Killings: How Many Stories Do You Read On My Face

Chinki Sinha / The protests that have been rocking the Blue Mountains of Nagaland since the December 4 massacre, don't even appear as a dreamscape in the horizon of the putative Indian

Advertisement