Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021: Japan Shock Favourites India 5-3, Face Korea In Title Clash

Shota Yamada, Raiki Fujishima, Yoshiki Kirishita, Kosei Kawabe and Ryoma Ooka scored the goals for Japan against India in Asian Champions Trophy 2021 semifinal on Tuesday.

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021: Japan Shock Favourites India 5-3, Face Korea In Title Clash
Japan players celebrate a goal against India during their Asian Champions Trophy semifinal in Dhaka on Tuesday. | Hockey India

Trending

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021: Japan Shock Favourites India 5-3, Face Korea In Title Clash
outlookindia.com
2021-12-21T21:40:37+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 9:40 pm

Defending champions and Olympic bronze medallist India suffered a stunning 3-5 defeat against Japan in the second semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy men’s hockey tournament in Dhaka on Tuesday.

IND vs JPN HIGHLIGHTS | NEWS | PAK vs KOR 

India were the overwhelming favourites before the start of the match after having thrashed the same opponents 6-0 in their last round-robin match and also on head-to-head record, but the Japanese had other plans.

The Japanese looked a completely different side on Tuesday as they toyed with the defence of the Manpreet Singh-led side from the beginning. Japan scored through Shota Yamada (1st minute, penalty), Raiki Fujishima (2nd minute), Yoshiki Kirishita (14th), Kosei Kawabe (35th) and Ryoma Ooka (41st).

India’s goals were scored by Dilpreet Singh (17th minute), vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh (43rd) and Hardik Singh (58th). India and Japan had met 18 times before with the hosts winning 16 games, while Japan emerged victorious on one occasion and one ended in a draw.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Japan will now take on South Korea in the summit clash, while India will be once again up against Pakistan in the bronze medal clash on Wednesday. The tournament ended in an anti-climax for India after having topped the round-robin stages with an unbeaten record.

In the other semifinal of the day, South Korea beat Pakistan 6-5 in a thrilling contest.

Tags

PTI Manpreet Singh Dhaka India Men's Hockey Team Hockey Asian Champions Trophy (Hockey) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Himachal Pradesh Stun Uttar Pradesh By Five Wickets To Storm Into Semifinals

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Himachal Pradesh Stun Uttar Pradesh By Five Wickets To Storm Into Semifinals

ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando Starts ATK Mohun Bagan Journey With Win Vs NorthEast United FC

ISL 2021-22: Derrick Pereira Replaces Juan Ferrando As FC Goa’s New Head Coach

SA Vs IND: South Africa Wary Of Jasprit Bumrah Ahead Of India Test Series, says Dean Elgar

Pakistan Test Cricketer Abid Ali Stable After Complaints Of Chest Pain In Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rampant Tamil Nadu Thrash Karnataka By 151 Runs To Reach Semifinals

IND Vs JPN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021, Semis: Japan Stun India 5-3, To Face Korea In Final - Highlights

SA Vs IND: Anrich Nortje Ruled Out Of South Africa Vs India Test Series

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

Birds Of A Feather

Birds Of A Feather

Advertisement

More from Sports

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021, Semis: South Korea Edge Out Pakistan 6-5 In 11-Goal Thriller - Highlights

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021, Semis: South Korea Edge Out Pakistan 6-5 In 11-Goal Thriller - Highlights

Online Gaming At Crossroads, 2022 May Be Decisive Year For An Anxious Industry – 2021 In Review

Online Gaming At Crossroads, 2022 May Be Decisive Year For An Anxious Industry – 2021 In Review

ISL 2021-22: AIFF Show Causes East Bengal’s Antonio Perosevic For Offence Against Referee

ISL 2021-22: AIFF Show Causes East Bengal’s Antonio Perosevic For Offence Against Referee

Kidambi Srikanth Needs To Curb Down Errors For Consistency In 2022, Says Pullela Gopichand

Kidambi Srikanth Needs To Curb Down Errors For Consistency In 2022, Says Pullela Gopichand

Read More from Outlook

Putin Dials Modi: Will Russia Play Peace Maker Between India-China?

Putin Dials Modi: Will Russia Play Peace Maker Between India-China?

Seema Guha / President Putin’s telephone call to Prime Minister Modi has fuelled speculation of a Moscow initiative to broker peace between the two Asian giants.

Delimitation Commission Forever Ends The Dream Of A Kashmiri CM In J&K?

Delimitation Commission Forever Ends The Dream Of A Kashmiri CM In J&K?

Naseer Ganai / The Delimitation Commission's proposals to add six seats in Jammu and only one in Kashmir have led to protests from several political parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

IND Vs JPN, ACT 2021, Semis: Japan Stun India 5-3, Face Korea In Final

IND Vs JPN, ACT 2021, Semis: Japan Stun India 5-3, Face Korea In Final

Koushik Paul / India have themselves to blame for the loss against Japan. India will face Pakistan for the Asian Champions Trophy 2021 bronze medal. Get here highlights of IND vs JPN match.

TMC Sweeps KMC Polls But Left's Growing Vote Share May Signal Return Of Old Foe

TMC Sweeps KMC Polls But Left's Growing Vote Share May Signal Return Of Old Foe

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / TMC predictably swept the Kolkata Municipal corporation elections but the Left came second in 65 wards and secured about 11 per cent votes, against BJP’s 9 per cent.

Advertisement