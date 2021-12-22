Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021: India Pip Pakistan 4-3 In Thriller To Clinch Bronze Medal

This is the second time India defeated Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2021 having beaten them 3-1 in the group stages. Both Pakistan and India had lost in the semifinals.

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021: India Pip Pakistan 4-3 In Thriller To Clinch Bronze Medal
India's Mandeep Mor (in white) in action against Pakistan during their Asian Champions Trophy 2021 bronze-medal match in Dhaka on Wednesday. | Hockey India

Trending

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021: India Pip Pakistan 4-3 In Thriller To Clinch Bronze Medal
outlookindia.com
2021-12-22T19:31:02+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 22 Dec 2021, Updated: 22 Dec 2021 7:31 pm

A misfiring India were made to toil hard before getting the better of arch-rivals Pakistan 4-3 in a pulsating third-fourth place contest to clinch the bronze medal at the Asian Champions Trophy 2021 men’s hockey tournament in Dhaka on Wednesday. 

HIGHLIGHTS | NEWS

After having topped the round-robin stages, the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallists were far from impressive in their last two games, and the Manpreet Singh-led side had to play out of its skin to outwit Pakistan and finish on the podium.

After being stunned by Japan 3-5 in the semifinal on Tuesday, much was expected from India against Pakistan. They did press hard and created numerous chances, including 11 penalty corners, out of which they made use of just two.

India, who were the defending champions along with Pakistan in the last edition of the tournament in Muscat, will thus return with a consolation prize. The Indian team took the lead in the very first minute through vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh before Sumit (45th), Varun Kumar (53rd) and Akashdeep Singh (57th) struck a goal each.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Pakistan's goals were scored by Afraz (10th), Abdul Rana (33rd) and Ahmed Nadeem (57th). It was India's second win over Pakistan in the tournament after having beaten them 3-1 in the round-robin stages. In the summit clash late on Wednesday, South Korea will play Japan.

India started the match on a bright note, pressing the Pakistani defence from the onset. Unlike against Japan, India came out attacking and secured as many as four penalty corners straightaway, the last of which was converted by Harmanpreet with a powerful low flick in the first minute.

The Indians kept up the pressure with numerous raids inside the Pakistan circle but failed to create a clear-cut chance. Pakistan grew in confidence as time passed by and drew level in the 10th minute courtesy some sloppy defending by the Indians, in particular Harmanpreet, as he failed to clear a loose ball inside the circle, and Afraz did enough to get past onrushing goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak.

The Indians responded after conceding the goal and earned their fifth penalty corner soon, but Harmanpreet's flick was saved by the Pakistani defence. In the 14th minute, Pakistan got their first penalty corner, which was saved by Pathak.

It was a fighting contest in the second quarter as Pakistan defended in numbers to deny their neighbours. In the 22nd minute, India secured another penalty corner, but once again, Pakistan goalkeeper Amjad Ali came to his side's rescue by denying Harmanpreet.

Four minutes later, Amjad Ali was again in the thick of things when he saved Akashdeep Singh's reverse hit from close range. India continued their attacking spree and earned their seventh penalty corner soon, but an alert Amjad Ali made twin saves to deny Jarmanpreet Singh.

At the stroke of the half-time hooter, India secured their eighth penalty corner but, as has been the case, the finishing was not up to the mark. Three minutes after the change of ends, it was Pakistan who surged ahead when Abdul Rana scored from a rebound from the team's second penalty corner.

India were lucky not to concede another, in the 43rd minute, as Abdul Rana's attempt from Ali Shan's pass hit the near post. But three seconds from the third quarter, Gursahibjit Singh created a chance from nowhere and Sumit found himself at the perfect position inside the Pakistan circle to tap the ball in and draw level.

With the scores tied at 2-2, the fourth and final quarter produced end-to-end hockey from both the teams. India had the better share of chances but Pakistan too didn't give up without a fight. Lalit Upadhayay came close to handing India the lead, only to see his deflection sail inches wide off the target from Gurinder Singh's cross.

India secured two more penalty corners soon and this time, Varun was bang on target to make it 3-2 in his side's favour. Pakistan responded immediately by earning two penalty corners in succession but India skipper Manpreet defended brilliantly as first rusher.

Three minutes from the final hooter, Akashdeep scored with a reverse hit from a pass off Lalit, but Pakistan responded within no time when Nadeem deflected in a long ball to reduce the margin, from the next move.

Two unnecessary yellow cards, to Hardik Singh and Sumit, in the last five minutes didn't help India, but the suspensions didn't hurt the side either.

Tags

PTI Manpreet Singh Dhaka Hockey Asian Champions Trophy (Hockey) India National Hockey Team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Jaydev Unadkat-Led Saurashtra Set Up Tamil Nadu Date In Semifinals

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Jaydev Unadkat-Led Saurashtra Set Up Tamil Nadu Date In Semifinals

Vijay Hazare Trophy: All-Round Services Beat Kerala By Seven Wickets To Sail Into Semifinals

Bengaluru Likely To Host Indian Premier League 2022 Mega Auction On February 7 And 8

Pakistan Cricketer Abid Ali Undergoes Angioplasty Day After Being Rushed To Hospital

Yasir Shah’s Name In Rape FIR ‘Not Good’ For Pakistan Cricket: PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja

ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli Slips To Seventh Among Batsmen, Marnus Labuschagne Is New No.1

IPL 2022: Sanjiv Goenka-Owned Lucknow Franchise Ropes In Vijay Dahiya As Assistant Coach

IND Vs PAK, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021: India Beat Pakistan 4-3 To Claim Bronze - Highlights

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Get Tested For Covid Variant As Omicron Cases Rise Worldwide

People Get Tested For Covid Variant As Omicron Cases Rise Worldwide

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Advertisement

More from Sports

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Crash: Nicholas Latifi Receives Death Threats Post Chaotic F1 Finale

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Crash: Nicholas Latifi Receives Death Threats Post Chaotic F1 Finale

England Pacer Jofra Archer To Miss Tour Of West Indies After 2nd Surgery On Right Elbow

England Pacer Jofra Archer To Miss Tour Of West Indies After 2nd Surgery On Right Elbow

Arsenal Vs Sunderland, League Cup: Eddie Nketiah, Charlie Patino Power Gunners Into Semis

Arsenal Vs Sunderland, League Cup: Eddie Nketiah, Charlie Patino Power Gunners Into Semis

Isco, David Alaba Add To Real Madrid’s Covid-19 List Ahead Of La Liga 2021-22 Tie Vs Athletic Bilbao

Isco, David Alaba Add To Real Madrid’s Covid-19 List Ahead Of La Liga 2021-22 Tie Vs Athletic Bilbao

Read More from Outlook

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Rakhi Bose / Amid a global discussion to try booster shots of Covid-19 vaccinations, a section of scientists seem to now be looking at the way Omicron will react to the naturally acquired immunity.

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Since the Omicron variant of Coronavirus is spreading much faster and is not impacting the patients much, doctors believe that this might act as a natural vaccine against Covid-19.

Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India Beat Pakistan 4-3 To Claim Bronze Medal In Dhaka

Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India Beat Pakistan 4-3 To Claim Bronze Medal In Dhaka

Koushik Paul / India were more dominant on the pitch and scored when it mattered the most to edge out Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2021. Get here the highlights of IND vs PAK.

Omicron: Government Cautions States To Take Action | 5 Points

Omicron: Government Cautions States To Take Action | 5 Points

Outlook Web Desk / Is the third wave coming? In a recent Covid-19 advisory by the health ministry, states were asked to prepare themselves with a list of measures provided as Covid-19 Omicron cases spike.

Advertisement