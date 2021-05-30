Asian Boxing Championships, Women's Finals, Live Streaming: Mary Kom, Lalbuatsaihi, Pooja, Anupama In Action

India failed to make all ten women's finals at the Asian Boxing Championships in Dubai. But four, including six-time world champion MC Mary Kom, will be seen in action as the women's competition concludes on Sunday (May 30). Men's finals are scheduled for Monday. (More Sports News)

Tokyo Olympics-bound Mary Kom (51 kg) is seeking her sixth gold medal in the continental tournament. Other Indians who are taking the ring tonight are -- Lalbuatsaihi (64 kg), Pooja Rani (75 kg) and Anupama (81+ kg).

READ: Mary Kom Seeks Sixth Gold As India Eye Perfect Finish

Six others have already earned bronze medals after their semi-final appearances. They are -- Monika (48 kg), Jaismine (57 kg), Simranjit Kaur (60 kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (64 kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69 kg), Saweety (81 kg).

India have already ensured their best-ever show by securing an unprecedented 15 medals, bettering their previous highest of 13 (2 gold, 4 silver and 7 bronze) achieved during the 2019 edition.

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) has allocated USD 4,00,000 prize money for this edition. The gold medallists of men's and women's categories will receive USD 10,000 each while the silver and bronze winners will take home USD 5,000 and USD 2,500 respectively.

Check schedule and match-ups (fight card) here for Indian boxers. All times IST:

1. 51 kg - MC Mary Kom (red corner) vs Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan's - 7:45 PM IST

2. 64 kg - Lalbuatsaihi (blue corner) vs Milana Safronova of Kazakhstan at 8:45 PM

3. 75 kg - Pooja Rani (blue corner) vs Mavluda Movlonova of Uzbekistan at 9:15 PM

4. 81+kg - Anupama (red corner) vs Lazzat Kungeibayena of Kazakhstan at 9:45 PM

How to watch: YouTube [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M6-c29_NqgI]. Action starts at 7:30 PM.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine