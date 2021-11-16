Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Asian Archery Championships: India Confirm Three Medals, Face ‘Nemesis' Korea In All Finals

India's recurve men's and women's teams defeated Bangladesh and Vietnam respectively in the semifinals of Asian Archery Championships. The third Indian team to qualify for the final is the compound mixed pair who beat Kazakhstan.

Asian Archery Championships: India Confirm Three Medals, Face ‘Nemesis' Korea In All Finals
India's Pravin Jadav played a crucial role in recurve men's win over Bangladesh in the Asian Archery Championships. | File photo

Trending

Asian Archery Championships: India Confirm Three Medals, Face ‘Nemesis' Korea In All Finals
outlookindia.com
2021-11-16T19:30:00+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 16 Nov 2021, Updated: 16 Nov 2021 7:30 pm

India entered the finals of the men, women and mixed team events of the Asian Archery Championships on Tuesday, assuring the nation of at least three medals in continental showpiece here. (Other Sports News)

India also remained in the hunt for three bronze medals in the compound men, women and recurve mixed team events after losing their respective semifinal matches.

Top seed Korea, who has been their perennial nemesis in almost every international competition, will once again stand in India's gold medal way in all three events. The archery heavyweight nation, Korea, are in line for a clean sweep at the continental showpiece.

India had on Monday kept themselves in the hunt for two medals in the individual compound section, with one being assured.

Making amend for their below-par show in the individual section on Monday, the recurve archers stepped it up in the team events when the second-seeded men and women team’s secured contrasting semifinal wins to confirm two medals.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Ankita Bhakat, Madhu Vedwan and Ridhi secured an easy 6-0 (51-48, 56-50, 53-50) win over Vietnam in the women's team semifinal. In a small six-team field, second-seeded India got a bye into the last-four round.

Third seed Bangladesh, on the other hand, gave Kapil, Pravin Jadhav and Parth Salunkhe a stiff challenge in the men's recurve team semifinal when the local favourites raced to a 3-1 lead. But the Indian trio forced a tie-breaker making it 4-4 (53-53, 53-56, 56-56, 56-55) before sealing a final berth in a thrilling shoot-off which also went to a tie.

Both the teams shot 10, 9 and 8 but the Indians were declared winner with their 10 being closest to the centre. Having got a bye into the quarters, second seed India started off beating Saudi Arabian 6-0 in the recurve men's team event.

India advanced into their third final in the compound mixed pair section where the duo of Rishabh Yadav and Jyothi Surekha Vennam made full use of the small six-team field to advance with an easy 156-154 win over Kazakhstan.

Seeded second, the Indian compound mixed team got a bye into the semifinal. Bangladesh went on to avenge their recurve men's team semifinal defeat by winning their recurve mixed pair semifinal to book a summit clash with top-seed Korea.

Kapil and Ankita started off on a brilliant note shooting four perfect arrows but they slipped thereafter as Bangladesh backed by the local support made it 4-4 (40-37, 36-37, 36-38, 37-36). In the shoot-off, the Bangladeshi duo of Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Diya Siddique edged out the Indians 19-20 landing both the arrows in the central ring.

Yadav, Abhishek Verma and Aman Saini narrowly missed out on a final berth in the compound men's team event with a shocking one-point loss to Kazakhstan.

The Indian trio, who led by two points at the halfway mark, cracked under pressure and shot inconsistently at the back end to go down 229-230 to Sergey Khristich, Andrey Tyutyun and Akbarali Karabayev.

India will face local favourites Bangladesh in the bronze medal clash of the compound men's team event. India also lost in the semifinals of the compound women's team event as they were let down by inexperience and failed to take advantage of the small field of six teams.

Having got a bye into the semifinals, second seed India suffered a 227-220 defeat at the hands of Iran and will now face Kazakhstan in the bronze medal play-off. Jyothi and her teenage teammates Priya Gurjar and Parneet Kaur were no match for their rivals and managed just two 10s in the first end.

The Iranian team of Geesa Bybordy, Raheleh Farsi and Kosar Khoshnoudikia, on the other hand, shot 11 perfect 10s from the first 12 arrows to jump to a seven-point lead before sealing the issue by the same margin.

On Monday, former Asian Games gold medalist Verma set up a semifinal clash against uncapped Mohit Deshwal in the compound individual section to confirm his first medal. World Championships triple silver medallist Jyothi has also made the semifinal in the compound section to be the lone Indian in fray in the women's individual section.

Tags

PTI Pravin Jadhav Dhaka Other Sports Archery Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

IND Vs NZ: India T20 Captain Rohit Sharma To Prioritise On ‘Instilling Sense Of Security In Players’

IND Vs NZ: India T20 Captain Rohit Sharma To Prioritise On ‘Instilling Sense Of Security In Players’

India Get Three ICC Events Between 2024 And 2031; Pakistan To Host 2025 Champions Trophy

Emotional David Warner Reveals Getting Dropped By Sunrisers Hyderabad During IPL 2021 'Hurt'

Venkatesh Iyer Says He Is Not In Indian T20 Team Vs NZ As Hardik Pandya's Replacement

Indonesia Masters Badminton: Easy Win For PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Stuns World No.10 Kanta Tsuneyama

IND Vs NZ: New Zealand’s Tim Southee Hopes ‘Exhausting’ Bubble Life To Go Away Soon

England Cricket Racism: Adil Rashid Backs Azeem Rafiq's Allegations Against Michael Vaughan

IND Vs NZ: India Test Opener Mayank Agarwal Excited To Work With ‘Approachable’ Rahul Dravid

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ramp Up

Ramp Up

Aces High

Aces High

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Advertisement

More from Sports

#MeToo: WTA CEO Calls For Investigation After Chinese Tennis Player's Social Media Post

#MeToo: WTA CEO Calls For Investigation After Chinese Tennis Player's Social Media Post

IND Vs NZ T20s: Wanted To Refresh After 12 Weeks Of Cricket, Says Trent Boult On Missing Test Series

IND Vs NZ T20s: Wanted To Refresh After 12 Weeks Of Cricket, Says Trent Boult On Missing Test Series

IPL 2021: Why Sunrisers Hyderabad Dropped David Warner - Brad Haddin Explains

IPL 2021: Why Sunrisers Hyderabad Dropped David Warner - Brad Haddin Explains

WTA Finals: Iga Swiatek Spoils Paula Badosa's Birthday

WTA Finals: Iga Swiatek Spoils Paula Badosa's Birthday

Read More from Outlook

Will US Slap Sanction Against India For Buying S400-Missile System From Russia?

Will US Slap Sanction Against India For Buying S400-Missile System From Russia?

Seema Guha / According to Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) passed by the US Congress in 2017, any country working against US interests will be under sanctions.

Srinagar: ‘Return Bodies Of Our Sons, No Hope For Justice,’ Say Families Of The Dead

Srinagar: ‘Return Bodies Of Our Sons, No Hope For Justice,’ Say Families Of The Dead

Naseer A Ganai / Using innocent civilians as human shields, getting them killed in cross-firing and then conveniently labelling them as OGWs is part of GOIs rulebook now, alleges Mehbooba Mufti.

I Don't Think I Am Hardik Pandya's Replacement: Venkatesh Iyer

I Don't Think I Am Hardik Pandya's Replacement: Venkatesh Iyer

Koushik Paul / Venkatesh Iyer, who plays as an all-rounder for Madhya Pradesh and Kolkata Knight Riders, wants to execute the tips learnt from KKR coach Brendon McCullum.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai tops Outlook-ICARE's annual rankings of India’s top private MBA institutions for 2022 in South Zone. Here's the full list:

Advertisement