Saturday, Dec 11, 2021
Ashes, AUS Vs ENG: Nathan Lyon Joins Elite Club - Gabba Test Stats Highlights

Nathan Lyon is the seventh spin bowler to take more than 400 wickets in Test. He had been stuck on 399 wickets for 326 days. The off-spinner had claimed his 399th Test wicket on January 19, 2021 at Brisbane.

Australia's Nathan Lyon, centre, celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Ollie Pope during day four of the first Ashes cricket Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on December 11, 2021. | AP Photo

2021-12-11T14:03:48+05:30
Syed Pervez Qaiser

Published: 11 Dec 2021, Updated: 11 Dec 2021 2:03 pm

Nathan Lyon became the third Australian after Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath and 17th bowler overall to complete 400 wickets in Test cricket. (More Cricket News)

The off-break bowler from Young, New South Wales achieved this feat in his 193rd innings of 101 Test match by dismissing middle-order batter Dawid Malan, caught by Marnus Labuschagne, in England’s second innings of the first Ashes Test at Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane on Saturday (December 11).

Shane Warne took 708 wickets at an average of 25.41 in 273 innings of 145 Tests while Glenn McGrath claimed 563 wickets at an average of 21.64 in 243 innings of 124 Tests.

The 34-year old, Nathan Lyon is the seventh spin bowler to take more than 400 wickets in Test.

He had been stuck on 399 wickets for 326 days. The off-spinner claimed his 399th Test wicket on January 19, 2021 at Brisbane, when he removed Washington Sundar on the final day of the thrilling series against India.

** Australian wicket-keeper Alex Carey took eight catches in the Tests, the most by anyone on their Test debut. He also equalled the record for most dismissals as a wicket-keeper on Test debut, levelling with Australian Brian Taber against South Africa at Johannesburg in 1966 and England’sChris Read against New Zealand at Birmingham in 1999.

** Alex Carey opened alongside Marcus Harris in Australian second innings. It was just the third time Alex Carey has opened in first-class cricket having opened in just his third first-class match back in 2013.

** The nine-wicket defeat was their 11 consecutive Test matches for England in Australia without a win. Only once did England spend longer without a Test win in Australia - 12 games between 1937 and 1951. Their last Test win in the country came in the 2011 New Year's Test in Sydney, after which they have lost 10 of the 11 played.

** Australia have won 32 and lost just one series when they won the opening match of a home Test series in Brisbane. The only Test series they lost after going 1-0 up at the Gabba was during the Ashes in 1954-55, won 3-1 by England.

** England’s nine-wicket defeat was 22nd as captain for Joe Root, the joint-highest for an
England captain, alongside Alastair Cook. Earlier during the home season, Joe Root became
England's most successful Test captain with 27 wins.

** The 31 wickets to fall in this Test match - all either caught out (27) or bowled (4). The last Test match without a single leg before dismissal was the Port of Spain Test in 2016 between West Indies and India, washed out after 22 overs of play. However, the last Test match with 30-plus wickets to end without a leg before dismissal was the Wellington Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in 2015. It had 31 catches, three run-outs and one bowled. The last such match hosted by Australia was the 2013 Ashes Test, also at the Gabba, when 37 wickets fell, all either caught or bowled, with one run-out.

MOST WICKETS BY SPINNERS IN TESTS
(Bowler - M - I - Balls - Runs - Wkts - AVG - S/R - 5WI - 10WM - Best)

Muthiah Muralidaran (SL) - 133 - 230 - 44039 - 18180 - 800 - 22.72 - 55.04 - 67 - 22 - 9/51; Shane Warne (AUS) - 145 - 273 - 40705 - 17995 - 708 - 25.41 - 57.49 - 37 - 10 - 8/71;
Anil Kumble (IND) - 132 - 236 - 40850 - 18355 - 619 - 29.65 - 65.99 - 35 - 8 - 10/74;
Rangana Herath (SL) - 93 - 170 - 25993 - 12157 - 433 - 28.07 - 60.03 - 34 - 9 - 9/127;
Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) - 81 - 152 - 22288 - 10303 - 427 - 24.12 - 52.19 - 30 - 7 - 7/59;
Harbhajan Singh (IND) - 103 - 190 - 28580 - 13537 - 417 - 32.46 - 68.53 - 25 - 5 - 8/84;
Nathan Lyon (AUS) - 101 - 193 - 25948 - 12928 - 403 - 32.07 - 64.38 - 18 - 3 - 8/50.

