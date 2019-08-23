England pacer Jofra Archer's six-wicket haul kept Australia to 179 on the rain-affected Day 1 of the third Ashes Test at Headingley, Leeds. David Warner (61) and Marnus Labuschagne (74) shared a third-wicket stand of 111 to save the Australians. It was only after Archer's dismissal of Warner that the Aussies suffered a collapse. The visitors missed Steve Smith, who was ruled out due to concussion. Smith's scores of 144,142 and 92 had been crucial to Australia gaining a 1-0 lead in the ongoing series. Going into Day 2, the hosts will be aiming to register a solid total and give Archer and Co a chance to demolish the Australians a second time. Get live ball-by-ball commentary and live cricket score of third Ashes Test between England vs Australia here (LIVE SCORECARD | CRICKET NEWS)