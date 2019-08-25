﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Ashes 2019, England Vs Australia: Marnus Labuschagne 'Getting Pretty Good' At Concussion Tests

Ashes 2019, England Vs Australia: Marnus Labuschagne 'Getting Pretty Good' At Concussion Tests

Marnus Labuschagne is gaining an increasing familiarity with the questions in concussion tests after taking another blow at Headingley.

Omnisport 25 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Ashes 2019, England Vs Australia: Marnus Labuschagne 'Getting Pretty Good' At Concussion Tests
Labaschagne became the first concussion substitute in the second match at Lord's
Getty Images
Ashes 2019, England Vs Australia: Marnus Labuschagne 'Getting Pretty Good' At Concussion Tests
outlookindia.com
2019-08-25T12:00:09+0530

Marnus Labaschagne joked he is "getting pretty good at answering the questions" in concussion tests after taking another Jofra Archer bouncer to the head in the third Ashes Test.

(3RD TEST, DAY 3 | HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD

Labaschagne became the first concussion substitute in the second match at Lord's when star Australia batsman Steve Smith was unable to continue following a blow from England ace Archer.

The stand-in was himself then struck by Archer but battled on to prove his worth in a hard-fought draw, earning a place in the team for the third match as Smith failed to recover in time.

Labaschagne improbably took another whack from the fast bowler early on Saturday in Leeds and received his second concussion test of the series, later acknowledging an increasing familiarity with the process.

"I'm getting pretty good at answering the questions," he told reporters. "I remember the questions from two days ago.

ALSO READ: West Indies Vs India, 1st Test, Day 3: I Am Disappointed With Myself, Says KL Rahul

"You don't like getting in the head but it wakes you up. To be fair, today was a bit stiff.

"It came back a long way, I kept trying to sway and sway and ran out of room - my back's not that flexible. You just want to make sure you're watching the ball.

"It's a bit of a laugh now. He comes on and I say, 'Doc, I'm fine'. He knows now. If I do get hit properly, there will be a clear difference. The last two have been glancing blows."

Asked how the concussion tests go, Labaschagne continued in good humour as he reeled off examples of questions.

"'Who's the bowler at the other end?' 'Who's the last wicket?' 'How was he out?' Who you're playing against," he said. "You don't want to get that one wrong.

"You're only playing one team; if you get that wrong, you're probably getting marched off!"

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Omnisport Cricket Ashes Sports
Next Story : Obituary | Arun Jaitley: Every Non-BJP Person’s Favourite BJP Person
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Omnisport
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters