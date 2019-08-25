﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  West Indies Vs India, 1st Test, Day 3: I Am Disappointed With Myself, Says KL Rahul

West Indies Vs India, 1st Test, Day 3: I Am Disappointed With Myself, Says KL Rahul

KL Rahul notched 38 runs in the ongoing first Test match's Day 3 against West Indies. The batsman said that he is not happy with his performance, and needs to be more patient. Both sides are currently playing against each other in Antigua.

ANI 25 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
West Indies Vs India, 1st Test, Day 3: I Am Disappointed With Myself, Says KL Rahul
West Indies' wicketkeeper Shai Hope celebrates the dismissal of India's KL Rahul, bowled by Roston Chase
AP
West Indies Vs India, 1st Test, Day 3: I Am Disappointed With Myself, Says KL Rahul
outlookindia.com
2019-08-25T10:23:01+0530

After he was sent back to pavilion with 38 runs score against West Indies on day three of the ongoing first Test, batsman KL Rahul on Sunday said that he was very disappointed adding that he needs to be patient in order to improve his game. Both teams are currently facing each other in Antigua's Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

(WI VS IND HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD | REPORT)

"Obviously, I am very disappointed but there are a lot of things I am doing right so I just have to keep my head down and show some more patience," Rahul told reporters here after the close of play on day 3 of the first Test match.

Rahul, however, said that he was batting well and looked comfortable in the two innings.

"I just have to prolong the good things that I am doing until I get to 35 and 45. I have been batting well and look comfortable in both the innings. Headspace and everything is very good so I am happy about a lot of things," he said.

ALSO READ: In Memory Of Arun Jaitley: Indian Cricket Team Players Wear Black Armbands In Antigua

The batsman said that he was aiming to demonstrate a similar game in the first 200-250 balls as he does in the first 80.

He said: "If I can keep patience and keep batting the way I do in the first 60-80 balls till 200-250 balls, then it will benefit me and the team and I am looking to do that in the next match."

Rahul played 85 balls and was sent to pavilion by Roston Chase after he scored 38 runs.

India were 260 runs ahead of West Indies at the stumps on day three in the first Test match on Sunday. After bowling out West Indies for 222, Indian openers came in to bat and built a brief stand of 30-run.

Windies had resumed their play from 189/8 and were only able to add 33 runs to the total before bundling out on 222. The team is trailing by 75 runs.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
ANI KL Rahul Cricket India national cricket team West Indies national cricket team Sports
Next Story : NASA Investigating First Crime Committed In Space: Report
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From ANI
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters