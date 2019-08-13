﻿
Argentina FIFA World Cup Winner Jose Luis Brown Dies Aged 62

The scorer of Argentina's first goal in their 1986 World Cup triumph over West Germany, Jose Luis Brown, has passed away.

Omnisport 13 August 2019
Argentina FIFA World Cup Winner Jose Luis Brown Dies Aged 62
Brown, who was nicknamed 'Tata' throughout his career, made 36 appearances for his country, the most famous of which came in the 1986 World Cup final in Mexico.
Argentina FIFA World Cup Winner Jose Luis Brown Dies Aged 62
Argentina World Cup winner Jose Luis Brown has died at the age of 62.

The former La Albiceleste defender had been battling Alzheimer's disease.

Brown, who was nicknamed 'Tata' throughout his career, made 36 appearances for his country, the most famous of which came in the 1986 World Cup final in Mexico.

Brown scored his side's first goal against West Germany, setting them on their way to a 3-2 win.

He dislocated his shoulder late in the match but refused to be substituted – a move that cemented his place in Argentinian football folklore.

