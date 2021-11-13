Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 13, 2021
Archery To Have Full 10 Events At 2022 Asian Games

The 2022 Asian Games is slated in Hangzhou in China from September 10 to 25.

Archery To Have Full 10 Events At 2022 Asian Games
Representative image: With India boasting a strong compound team, having full fledged 10 events would uplift the spirit of Indian archers.

Archery To Have Full 10 Events At 2022 Asian Games
outlookindia.com
2021-11-13T08:31:54+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 13 Nov 2021, Updated: 13 Nov 2021 8:31 am

For the first time, the archery competition at the next year's Asian Games will have a full fledged 10 events, the World governing body (WA) announced in Dhaka on Friday. (Other Sports News)

The Jakarta-Palembang 2018 Asiad had added the mixed disciplines but removed the two individual events in the compound section.

"But this time there would be a full slate of 10 competitions including the compound men's and women's individual section," a World Archery official told PTI.

With India boasting a strong compound team, the development would uplift the spirit of Indian archers.

In 2018, India had returned with only two silver medals -- both in compound sections (men's and women's teams). 

The 2022 Asian Games is slated in Hangzhou in China from September 10-25. The World Archery Asia Congress also re-elected Chung Euisun as its president.

Meanwhile, Archery Association of India secretary general Pramod Chandurkar was elected as an executive member of the WAA at its Congress here.

Chandurkar said they're aiming to bring the next edition of the Asian Archery Championships to India.

"We will push for the 2022 Asian Championships. Our focus would be to improve the sport at grassroots level in India," Chandurkar said.

The WAA consists of 28 countries with five executive members and three vice-presidents.

