December 11, 2020
Corona
Anushka Sharma Wishes Husband Virat Kohli On Third Wedding Anniversary

However, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will not be spending the day together.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 December 2020
Virat Kohli/ Instagram
2020-12-11T10:41:07+05:30

On the occasion of their third wedding anniversary, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took to social media to wish each other.

The couple which is expecting their first child January next year shared pictures with heartening captions.

“3 years of us & very soon, 3 of us Miss you”, wrote Anushka with a throwback picture.

 
 
 
A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

The India captain marked the occasion by sharing a black and white picture from their wedding. He wrote, “3 years and onto a lifetime together.”

 
 
 
A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

 

The couple had got married on December 11, 2017. This year, however, the couple will not be spending the day together as Virat Kohli is on tour of Australia with the Indian cricket team.

