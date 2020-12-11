Anushka Sharma Wishes Husband Virat Kohli On Third Wedding Anniversary

On the occasion of their third wedding anniversary, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took to social media to wish each other.

The couple which is expecting their first child January next year shared pictures with heartening captions.

“3 years of us & very soon, 3 of us Miss you”, wrote Anushka with a throwback picture.

The India captain marked the occasion by sharing a black and white picture from their wedding. He wrote, “3 years and onto a lifetime together.”

The couple had got married on December 11, 2017. This year, however, the couple will not be spending the day together as Virat Kohli is on tour of Australia with the Indian cricket team.

