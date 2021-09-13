Monday, Sep 13, 2021
Sports Anil Kumble Predicts More Technological Influence On Cricket

Anil Kumble Predicts More Technological Influence On Cricket

Anil Kumble Predicts More Technological Influence On Cricket
Anil Kumble gave the example of how DRS has been a game-changer in decision making process. | File Photo

Kumble also feels that as we move onto the OTT (over the top) platforms, more technology will come into the sport.

outlookindia.com
2021-09-13T15:21:00+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 13 Sep 2021, Updated: 13 Sep 2021 3:21 pm

Former India captain Anil Kumble believes that technology will have more and more influence on decision-making as no player would be able to disregard the presence of "data intelligence" going into the future. (More Cricket News)

The Punjab Kings head coach was speaking at a webinar titled 'Building Competitive Advantage through Sports Analytics and Data Intelligence', organised by Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai with Deakin University South Asia.

Kumble gave the example of how DRS has been a game-changer in decision-making process.

"There is the influence of DRS (Decision Review System) already in cricket and I am sure there will be more technological influence on decision making as we go along," Kumble said.

"Also the fact about players' acceptance of being a part of this innovation, otherwise you will be left behind," added the stalwart who has a staggering 619 Test wickets from 132 matches.

Kumble said that debate is welcome but his personal feeling is that embracing technology is for greater good.

"I know this, we are still sort of having that debate over, is this too much technology in sport or should I just go back to my own belief that "ok I just watch the ball, hit the ball, that's the simple way.

"Yes, that's the simple way, but then I think, if you don't sort of adapt to technology that's coming in and used the technology for the good of the game, I think people will be left behind," elaborated the leg-spinner, who has 1,136 first-class wickets.

The 50-year-old Kumble, who also served as the head coach of the Indian team, also feels that as we move onto the OTT (over the top) platforms, more technology will come into the sport.

"I don't see just the broadcasters influencing technology in the sport but even the federations will start looking at innovative ways of bringing in technology into sport," he said.

"Because all these years, it is been TV and broadcasters, who pushed these innovations, which is great for the game and as we move into other OTT platforms, there will be more technology coming into sport and that to me will be the biggest change that I see going forward," added Kumble.

Kumble feels that shorter the game like T20 or The Hundred, greater will be the influence of data intelligence.

"The dependence on data will be a lot more, because in a short game, as the format sort of gets shorter, from Test cricket, we have come to ODI cricket, then it is T20 now, then there is (The) Hundred,

"So as the game gets shorter, the dependence on data is far far more in putting together a squad, strategies, match-ups, we keep talking about match-ups and that’s how you sort of build a strategy around teams, so that will only be the driving factor," Kumble said.

