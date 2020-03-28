Andres Iniesta The Closest To Lionel Messi: Luis Enrique

Spain boss Luis Enrique revealed Andres Iniesta was the closest talent to Lionel Messi he has coached.
A record six-time Ballon d'Or winner, Messi is widely regarded as one of the best players of all-time.
Luis Enrique coached Messi and Iniesta at Barcelona, where he was at the helm from 2014-17.
In a Q&A on the Spain national team's Facebook page, Luis Enrique talked up both Iniesta, now playing for Vissel Kobe, and Messi.
"The player that impressed me most in my career, I don't know if you mean being myself as a player or as a coach or both, without doubt is Leo Messi," he said.
"Afterwards, I can say that Andres Iniesta is close to something similar to Leo Messi.
"But Messi is hugely different in respect to the others."
(Courtesy: Omnisport)
