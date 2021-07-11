Alica Schmidt: All You Need To Know About 'World's Sexiest Athlete' - See Stunning Photos

July 11, 2021
How well do you know Alica Schmidt, the German track star who's dubbed 'world's sexiest athlete'

Outlook Web Desk 11 July 2021, Last Updated at 5:02 pm
In 2017, magazine Busted Coverage described Schmidt as 'the world's sexiest athlete'.
Often touted as the world's sexist athlete, German Alica Schmidt will compete at the Tokyo Olympics. (More Sports News)

All you need to know about the 22-year-old athlete from Worms, Germany:

 
 
 
A post shared by áÂ©lica ÐÂchmidt (@alicasmd)

She will be part of the German team for the women's 4×400m relay event. Other runners are Nadine Gonska, Hannah Mergenthaler, Laura Muller, Karolina Pahlitzsch, Ruth Sophia Spelmeyer and Corinna Schwab.

 
 
 
A post shared by áÂ©lica ÐÂchmidt (@alicasmd)

Schmidt was part of the German teams that finished second in the 4×400m relay event at the 2017 European Athletics U20 Championships and third in the same discipline at the 2019 European Athletics U23 Championships.

 
 
 
A post shared by áÂ©lica ÐÂchmidt (@alicasmd)

Schmidt began her career training at MTV Ingolstadt. But currently, she is with SCC Berlin.

 
 
 
A post shared by áÂ©lica ÐÂchmidt (@alicasmd)

In 2017, magazine Busted Coverage described Schmidt as "the world's sexiest athlete". And her reaction was: "I do not know why I got this title. Sport clearly comes first."

 
 
 
A post shared by áÂ©lica ÐÂchmidt (@alicasmd)

Heats for women's 4×400m relay is scheduled to be held on July 5, and the final on July 7.

