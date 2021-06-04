June 04, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Ahead of Olympics, Tokyo-Bound India Wrestler Fails Dope Test - Report

Ahead of Olympics, Tokyo-Bound India Wrestler Fails Dope Test - Report

The name of the wrestler has been withheld as the 'B' sample is yet to be tested. Wrestling Federation unaware, while NADA declines to comment

Outlook Web Bureau 04 June 2021, Last Updated at 8:59 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Ahead of Olympics, Tokyo-Bound India Wrestler Fails Dope Test - Report
India's National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has declined to comment on the development.
File Photo
Ahead of Olympics, Tokyo-Bound India Wrestler Fails Dope Test - Report
outlookindia.com
2021-06-04T08:59:30+05:30

Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, a Indian wrestler has failed the dope test with United World Wrestling (UWW) suspending the grappler provisionally.  (More Sports News)

As per report in The Indian Express, the wrestler has tested positive for a banned substance and the name has been withheld till the ‘B’ sample is also tested.

While Wrestling Federation of India seemed unaware of the development, National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) declined to comment on it.

Eight wrestlers have qualified for Tokyo Olympics which start on July 23. Wrestlers – Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, Ravi Dahiya, Sonam Malik, Anshu Malik and Vinesh Phogat, Sumit Malik and Seema Bisla- are slated to represent India at the Tokyo Olympics this year.

It’s important to recall that ahead of Rio Olympics in 2016, Indian wrestling fraternity had been hit by its biggest doping scandal after Narsingh Yadav had failed the dope test.

The wrestler had then accused Sushil Kumar for spiking his food. Although Narsingh was let off by NADA, World Anti-doping Agency (WADA) successfully appealed the decision and the wrestler was handed 4-year suspension.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Flying Sikh Milkha Singh Back In Hospital As Oxygen Level Dips Again

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau New Delhi Wrestling India Doping NADA - National Anti-Doping Agency World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Sports Tokyo Olympic Games Tokyo Olympics Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos