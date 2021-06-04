Ahead of Olympics, Tokyo-Bound India Wrestler Fails Dope Test - Report

Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, a Indian wrestler has failed the dope test with United World Wrestling (UWW) suspending the grappler provisionally. (More Sports News)



As per report in The Indian Express, the wrestler has tested positive for a banned substance and the name has been withheld till the ‘B’ sample is also tested.



While Wrestling Federation of India seemed unaware of the development, National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) declined to comment on it.



Eight wrestlers have qualified for Tokyo Olympics which start on July 23. Wrestlers – Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, Ravi Dahiya, Sonam Malik, Anshu Malik and Vinesh Phogat, Sumit Malik and Seema Bisla- are slated to represent India at the Tokyo Olympics this year.



It’s important to recall that ahead of Rio Olympics in 2016, Indian wrestling fraternity had been hit by its biggest doping scandal after Narsingh Yadav had failed the dope test.



The wrestler had then accused Sushil Kumar for spiking his food. Although Narsingh was let off by NADA, World Anti-doping Agency (WADA) successfully appealed the decision and the wrestler was handed 4-year suspension.

