Ahead Of National Sports Awards, Dronacharya Awardee Purushotham Rai Dies

Respected track and field coach Purushotham Rai waited for more than two decades to get the recognition he deserved. But sadly, on the eve of his big day, the respected coach passed away due to a heart attack at Bengaluru on Friday. He was 79. (More Sports News)

Only days ago, he was selected for the Dronacharya Award (lifetime category). And on Sunday, he was to receive the award from President Ram Nath Kovind in a virtual ceremony.

"He took part in the rehearsal for the National Sports Awards but later suffered heart attack and passed away," according to reports.

“The award gives great satisfaction because I got it without any association’s recommendation. I was judged solely on my contribution. I am happy the ministry introduced such a rule,” the coach had told Deccan Herald a few days back after being included among award winners for 2020.

Rai famously shaped the careers of some of India's best athletes like Ashwini Nachappa, Murali Kuttan, Rosa Kutty, etc. And he was one of the coaches for the Indian teams which took part in the 1987 World Athletics Championship, 1988 Asian Track and Field Championships and 1999 SAF Games.

“He was my first coach. As a young girl starting off, he made the journey so much special. It’s because of the kind of belief he had in my talent that I went on to taste so much success,” said former sprinter Nachappa.

He retired as a Sports Authority of India (SAI) coach in 2001. Then nominated himself to get the Dronacharya award.

"It is a tragic incident and we at AFI are shocked. He spent his whole life for athletics and he made immense contribution to Indian athletics. We condole his tragic demise and express our condolences to his family," said AFI president Adille Sumariwalla.

Rai began his coaching career after securing a diploma from the Netaji Institute of Sports in 1974.

"He was a good coach under whom many top Indian athletes including many Olympians had trained. It is such a sad incident to pass away just a day before receiving the award," said former long-jumper Anju Booby George, one of India's athletics great.