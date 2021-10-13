Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021
Agnes Tirop, Kenyan Distance Runner, Found Dead At Her Home

Athletics Kenya said it was still working to uncover details of the incident but it had been informed of Tirop's death. She was 25.

Kenya's track federation said Agnes Tirop was allegedly stabbed by her husband. | Courtesy: Twitter

2021-10-13T19:35:51+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 13 Oct 2021, Updated: 13 Oct 2021 7:35 pm

Kenyan runner Agnes Tirop, a two-time world championships bronze medalist, has been found dead at her home, the country's track federation said Wednesday. (More Sports News)

Athletics Kenya said it was still working to uncover details of the incident but it had been informed of Tirop's death. She was 25.

The track federation said she was allegedly stabbed by her husband.

Tirop won bronze medals in the women's 10,000 meters at the 2017 and 2019 world championships and finished fourth in the 5,000 meters at the Tokyo Olympics.

Last month, Tirop broke the world record in the women-only 10-kilometer road race.

Tirop was found dead at her home in Iten in western Kenya, a town renowned as a training base for distance runners.

