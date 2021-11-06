Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

AFG vs NZ, T20 World Cup, Live Streaming: Where To See Afghanistan vs New Zealand Live - Full Details

New Zealand will win a semifinal spot if they beat Afghanistan on Sunday in Abu Dhabi. Watch live streaming of AFG vs NZ.

AFG vs NZ, T20 World Cup, Live Streaming: Where To See Afghanistan vs New Zealand Live - Full Details
New Zealand look for a win against Afghanistan and seal a T20 World Cup semifinal berth from group 2. See live streaming of AFG vs NZ. | AP

Trending

AFG vs NZ, T20 World Cup, Live Streaming: Where To See Afghanistan vs New Zealand Live - Full Details
outlookindia.com
2021-11-06T19:20:09+05:30
Priya Nagi
Priya Nagi

Priya Nagi

More stories from Priya Nagi
View All

Published: 06 Nov 2021, Updated: 06 Nov 2021 7:20 pm

In less than 24 hours all eyes will be on the Afghanistan vs New Zealand match as it will decide the fate of India's semifinal qualification in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Approximately 1.38 billion Indians will be backing the Afghans to beat the Kiwis at Zayed cricket stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 7 (Sunday).

Live streaming of AFG vs NZ will be available from 3.30 PM IST.

The AFG vs NZ Super 12 match can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The live streaming of the Afghanistan vs New Zealand match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from 3:30 PM IST.

Among the three countries, India have the best net run rate of +1.619. If New Zealand beat Afghanistan, India will be out. Pakistan have already qualified from this group.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

(POINTS TABLE)

However, it is New Zealand that have the advantage of two points. If Afghanistan are able to defeat New Zealand and India beat Namibia in another encounter then India will qualify for the last four unless Afghanistan win by a big margin to boost their net run rate ahead of India.

Both Afghanistan and New Zealand have world-class players to count on. Afghanistan were outclassed by India in their last match by 66 runs. India's top order's explosive batting left Afghanistan bowlers clueless throughout the innings in which India posted a challenging 201/2. In reply, Afghanistan couldn't do much with the bat and were restricted to 144/7.

On the other hand, New Zealand's top-order was threatened by T20 World Cup rookies and an ICC Associate member nation, Namibia.

It was their lower-order batters who saved the Kiwi's ship from sinking before New Zealand bowlers rattled Namibia's batting unit and win the match by 52 runs. As both sides had their share of ups and downs going into the match, it would be interesting to see how Afghanistan and New Zealand match proceeds.

Tags

Priya Nagi Kane Williamson Rashid Khan (Cricket) Mohammad Nabi UAE Afghanistan national cricket team Cricket New Zealand national cricket team T20 World Cup 2021 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

T20 World Cup: David Warner Spoils Dwayne Bravo's Swansong, Australia Alive In Semis Race

T20 World Cup: David Warner Spoils Dwayne Bravo's Swansong, Australia Alive In Semis Race

Chris Gayle Leaves Cricket World Guessing! Has ‘Universe Boss’ Played Last Match For West Indies?

ENG vs SA, T20 World Cup, Live Scores: Moeen Ali Gives England First Breakthrough Against South Africa

T20 World Cup 2021: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes India's Leading Wicket-taker In T20 Internationals

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad Slams 47-Ball 81 As Maharashtra Beat Odisha

NZ Vs AFG, T20 World Cup: New Zealand, Afghanistan Clash In Match That Will Decide India’s Semifinal Hopes

Bordeaux Vs PSG, Live Streaming: Lionel Messi Injury In Focus - When And Where To Watch Ligue 1 Match

Shakib Al Hasan To Miss Home T20 Series Against Pakistan Due To Hamstring Injury

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

On COP26 Summit Sidelines, Dissent Sounds A Warning Note

On COP26 Summit Sidelines, Dissent Sounds A Warning Note

Post Diwali, Delhi Can't Breathe

Post Diwali, Delhi Can't Breathe

India Smash Scotland To Boost T20 World Cup Qualification Hopes

India Smash Scotland To Boost T20 World Cup Qualification Hopes

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

Advertisement

More from Sports

PAK Vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan Look To Continue Invincible Run Against Scotland

PAK Vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan Look To Continue Invincible Run Against Scotland

Virat Kohli And Co Share ‘Priceless’ Moments With Scotland Counterparts Post T20 World Cup Win

Virat Kohli And Co Share ‘Priceless’ Moments With Scotland Counterparts Post T20 World Cup Win

AFG Vs NZ, T20 World Cup: 'Play Mujeeb Ur Rehman?' Indian Fans Have Tips For Afghanistan Cricket Team

AFG Vs NZ, T20 World Cup: 'Play Mujeeb Ur Rehman?' Indian Fans Have Tips For Afghanistan Cricket Team

Allegations of Racism Levelled Against Michael Vaughan

Allegations of Racism Levelled Against Michael Vaughan

Read More from Outlook

Maharashtra Hospital Fire: 11 Dead, Six Injured In Covid ICU

Maharashtra Hospital Fire: 11 Dead, Six Injured In Covid ICU

Haima Deshpande / Ahmednagar hospital fire: All the dead and the injured were being treated for Covid-19, said district collector Rajendra Bhosale.

NSA Ajit Doval To Host Security Meet On Afghanistan On Nov 10: What That Means For India

NSA Ajit Doval To Host Security Meet On Afghanistan On Nov 10: What That Means For India

Seema Guha / The Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan is organised at a time the ISIS-K is fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan to gain control of territory and spread its influence.

ENG vs SA, T20 World Cup, Live: England Opt To Bowl Against South Africa

ENG vs SA, T20 World Cup, Live: England Opt To Bowl Against South Africa

Koushik Paul / England are in pole position and South Africa must win in Sharjah to stay in contention for a berth in the T20 World Cup semis. Get here live scores of ENG vs SA.

Weekend Poetry | A Ghazal For The World

Weekend Poetry | A Ghazal For The World

Ria Chopra / The couplets in this poem lament oppression of many kinds – overwhelming world, self-doubt, vanishing hope. And at the same time, they also rise up in defiance.

Advertisement