AFG vs NZ, T20 World Cup, Live Streaming: Where To See Afghanistan vs New Zealand Live - Full Details

In less than 24 hours all eyes will be on the Afghanistan vs New Zealand match as it will decide the fate of India's semifinal qualification in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Approximately 1.38 billion Indians will be backing the Afghans to beat the Kiwis at Zayed cricket stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 7 (Sunday).

Live streaming of AFG vs NZ will be available from 3.30 PM IST.

The AFG vs NZ Super 12 match can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The live streaming of the Afghanistan vs New Zealand match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from 3:30 PM IST.

Among the three countries, India have the best net run rate of +1.619. If New Zealand beat Afghanistan, India will be out. Pakistan have already qualified from this group.

(POINTS TABLE)

However, it is New Zealand that have the advantage of two points. If Afghanistan are able to defeat New Zealand and India beat Namibia in another encounter then India will qualify for the last four unless Afghanistan win by a big margin to boost their net run rate ahead of India.

Both Afghanistan and New Zealand have world-class players to count on. Afghanistan were outclassed by India in their last match by 66 runs. India's top order's explosive batting left Afghanistan bowlers clueless throughout the innings in which India posted a challenging 201/2. In reply, Afghanistan couldn't do much with the bat and were restricted to 144/7.

On the other hand, New Zealand's top-order was threatened by T20 World Cup rookies and an ICC Associate member nation, Namibia.

It was their lower-order batters who saved the Kiwi's ship from sinking before New Zealand bowlers rattled Namibia's batting unit and win the match by 52 runs. As both sides had their share of ups and downs going into the match, it would be interesting to see how Afghanistan and New Zealand match proceeds.