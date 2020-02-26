AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC Fail To Qualify For Group Stage

Bengaluru FC failed to qualify for the group stage of the AFC Cup after they lost the two-legged play-off tie to Maziya of Maldives in a penalty shoot-out at Bengaluru. (More Football News)
Bengaluru won the second leg 3-2 on Wednesday but since they had lost to the Maldivian team 1-2 in their away match on February 19, the two sides were tied 4-4 on aggregate and the tie had to be decided on a penalty shoot-out.
Maziya won the shootout 4-3 to progress further in the group stage of the AFC Cup.
