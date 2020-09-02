AC Milan Complete Fixtures: Bologna First, Atalanta Last For Zlatan Ibrahimovic And Co

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will provide Bologna with a close-up view of what might have been when Milan begin their Serie A campaign at home on September 20. (More Football News)
The Swedish veteran penned a one-year extension at San Siro this week having previously been linked to a move to Sinisa Mihajlovic's side.
Ibrahimovic's decision will have been swayed in part by a sensational finish to the previous campaign, which saw Milan go unbeaten in 13 games across all competitions when football in Italy resumed after the suspension amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Milan will aim to build on that form, which yielded a sixth-place finish, during a favourable-looking opening that sees home games with Bologna and Spezia sandwich a trip a Crotone, though the derby with Inter and a clash against Roma at San Siro follow.
Lazio will be the last visitors to Milan of 2020 on December 23, while the Rossoneri host Juventus on January 6 in one of six matches – which include a visit from Atalanta – that month.
The second clash against Inter takes place on February 21, while a trip to Turin to face champions Juventus is on May 9 in one of three away games from Milan's last four matches.
Stefano Pioli, who signed a new two-year contract as head coach in July, takes his side to Atalanta – who finished third last season – on the final day on May 23.
The schedule, published on September 2, is subject to change.
Serie A 2020/21— AC Milan (@acmilan) September 2, 2020
The full fixture list: take a look
Il calendario completo #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/8X3KCYyZDR
Milan's fixtures in full:
September 20 - Milan vs Bologna
September 27 - Crotone vs Milan
October 4 - Milan vs Spezia
October 18 - Inter vs Milan
October 25 - Milan vs Roma
November 1 - Udinese vs Milan
November 8 - Milan vs Hellas Verona
November 22 - Napoli vs Milan
November 29 - Milan vs Fiorentina
December 6 - Sampdoria vs Milan
December 13 - Milan vs Parma
December 16 - Genoa vs Milan
December 20 - Sassuolo vs Milan
December 23 - Milan vs Lazio
January 3 - Benevento vs Milan
January 6 - Milan vs Juventus
January 10 - Milan vs Torino
January 17 - Cagliari vs Milan
January 24 - Milan vs Atalanta
January 31 - Bologna vs Milan
February 7 - Milan vs Crotone
February 14 - Spezia vs Milan
February 21 - Milan vs Inter
February 28 - Roma vs Milan
March 3 - Milan vs Udinese
March 7 - Hellas Verona vs Milan
March 14 - Milan vs Napoli
March 21 - Fiorentina vs Milan
April 4 - Milan vs Sampdoria
April 11 - Parma vs Milan
April 18 - Milan vs Genoa
April 21 - Milan vs Sassuolo
April 25 - Lazio vs Milan
May 2 - Milan vs Benevento
May 9 - Juventus vs Milan
May 12 - Torino vs Milan
May 16 - Milan vs Cagliari
May 23 - Atalanta vs Milan
