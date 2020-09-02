AC Milan Complete Fixtures: Bologna First, Atalanta Last For Zlatan Ibrahimovic And Co

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will provide Bologna with a close-up view of what might have been when Milan begin their Serie A campaign at home on September 20. (More Football News)

The Swedish veteran penned a one-year extension at San Siro this week having previously been linked to a move to Sinisa Mihajlovic's side.

Ibrahimovic's decision will have been swayed in part by a sensational finish to the previous campaign, which saw Milan go unbeaten in 13 games across all competitions when football in Italy resumed after the suspension amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Milan will aim to build on that form, which yielded a sixth-place finish, during a favourable-looking opening that sees home games with Bologna and Spezia sandwich a trip a Crotone, though the derby with Inter and a clash against Roma at San Siro follow.

Lazio will be the last visitors to Milan of 2020 on December 23, while the Rossoneri host Juventus on January 6 in one of six matches – which include a visit from Atalanta – that month.

The second clash against Inter takes place on February 21, while a trip to Turin to face champions Juventus is on May 9 in one of three away games from Milan's last four matches.

Stefano Pioli, who signed a new two-year contract as head coach in July, takes his side to Atalanta – who finished third last season – on the final day on May 23.

The schedule, published on September 2, is subject to change.

Serie A 2020/21

The full fixture list: take a look

Il calendario completo #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/8X3KCYyZDR — AC Milan (@acmilan) September 2, 2020

Milan's fixtures in full:

September 20 - Milan vs Bologna

September 27 - Crotone vs Milan

October 4 - Milan vs Spezia

October 18 - Inter vs Milan

October 25 - Milan vs Roma

November 1 - Udinese vs Milan

November 8 - Milan vs Hellas Verona

November 22 - Napoli vs Milan

November 29 - Milan vs Fiorentina

December 6 - Sampdoria vs Milan

December 13 - Milan vs Parma

December 16 - Genoa vs Milan

December 20 - Sassuolo vs Milan

December 23 - Milan vs Lazio

January 3 - Benevento vs Milan

January 6 - Milan vs Juventus

January 10 - Milan vs Torino

January 17 - Cagliari vs Milan

January 24 - Milan vs Atalanta

January 31 - Bologna vs Milan

February 7 - Milan vs Crotone

February 14 - Spezia vs Milan

February 21 - Milan vs Inter

February 28 - Roma vs Milan

March 3 - Milan vs Udinese

March 7 - Hellas Verona vs Milan

March 14 - Milan vs Napoli

March 21 - Fiorentina vs Milan

April 4 - Milan vs Sampdoria

April 11 - Parma vs Milan

April 18 - Milan vs Genoa

April 21 - Milan vs Sassuolo

April 25 - Lazio vs Milan

May 2 - Milan vs Benevento

May 9 - Juventus vs Milan

May 12 - Torino vs Milan

May 16 - Milan vs Cagliari

May 23 - Atalanta vs Milan

