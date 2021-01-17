41-Year-Old Santha Moorthy's 5-Wicket Haul Rewrites History Books In T20 Cricket

Sujit Nayak caught Sagar Udeshi bowled Santha Moorthy, the stats will read in Puducherry's six-wicket win over mighty Mumbai in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

But for Moorthy it was this wicket that ensured that at 41, he made his own slice of history.

As per report in TOI, he became the oldest fast bowler at the age of 41 years and 129 days to pickup five wickets in a T20 game. The previous record was of one Kenute Tulloch, who took five wickets against St Lucia in 2006, at the age of 41 years and seven days.

Batting first, Mumbai were all out for 94. Shivam Dube scored 28 and Akash Parkar remained unbeaten on 20. As the domestic powerhouse of Indian cricket crashed to their fourth defeat, Puducherry rejoiced, celebrating Moorthy's record.

One can't resist but recall a certain Pravin Tambe who rose to fame after he made his IPL debut at the age of 41 and became the oldest player to play in the cash-rich league.

Tambe played 33 IPL matches and took 28 wickets with an average of 30.5, something that surely Moorthy would like to emulate.

His five-wicket haul included the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddesh Lad and Sujit Nayak.

Brief scores: Mumbai 94 all out (Shivam Dube 28, Akash Parkar 20 not out; Santha Moorthy 5/20, A Aravinddaraj 2/20) lost to Puducherry 95/4 (S Karthik 26, Sheldon Jackson 24 not out; Shivam Dube 2/8) by six wickets.

