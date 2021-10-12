Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Own Goal Helps Japan Beat Australia

Australia defender Aziz Behich put the ball into his own net in the 85th minute to give Japan a 2-1 victory and six points from four matches in Group B, three behind the Aussies.

2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Own Goal Helps Japan Beat Australia
Japan players celebrate after scoring a goal against Australia. | Courtesy: Twitter (@afcasiancup)

Trending

2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Own Goal Helps Japan Beat Australia
outlookindia.com
2021-10-12T19:24:48+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 12 Oct 2021, Updated: 12 Oct 2021 7:24 pm

An Australian own-goal kept Japan in the race for an automatic spot in next year's World Cup. (More Football News)

Australia defender Aziz Behich put the ball into his own net in the 85th minute Tuesday to give Japan a 2-1 victory and six points from four matches in Group B, three points behind the first-place Aussies.

Australia goalkeeper Mat Ryan tipped a shot from Takuma Asano and the ball bounced off the post and then ricocheted off Behich and into the net.

Only the top two teams from each of the two six-team groups will automatically qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

Ao Tanaka gave Japan an early lead at Saitama Stadium, but Ajdin Hrustic equalized for Australia in the 70th minute.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

“Both teams had a go at each other,” Australia coach Graham Arnold said.

“We were unlucky that we hit the post but ... at the end of the day, it wasn't meant to be but we are on nine points after four games.”

Australia, which had won 11 straight games, was awarded a penalty kick midway through the second half when Hidemasa Morita brought down Hrustic on the edge of the area. But before Martin Boyle could take the kick, referee Abdulrahman Al-Jassim of Qatar reversed the call after a video review, ruling that the challenge had taken place just outside the box.

Japan is seeking a seventh straight World Cup appearance. Australia has appeared at every World Cup since 2006.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Japan Football Qatar World Cup 2022 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ruturaj Gaikwad – Neighbour’s Envy, Chennai Super Kings Pride

Ruturaj Gaikwad – Neighbour’s Envy, Chennai Super Kings Pride

Uber Cup Badminton: India Women Bow Out After Losing To Japan In Quarters

India Vs Nepal, SAFF Football Championship Final, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Old Rivals Jose Mourinho, Massimiliano Allegri Meet In Serie A Throwback

India Women To Play Football Friendlies Against Top Swedish Clubs

IPL 2021 Final, CSK Vs KKR: Why Chennai Super Kings Have Edge Over Kolkata Knight Riders - Stats Preview

La Liga Preview: Sergio Aguero Ready For Debut As Barcelona Start Critical 3-game Home Stint

Tennis Hall Of Fame: Ana Ivanovic, Flavia Pennetta, Carlos Moya Among 6 Nominees

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Advertisement

More from Sports

Who Is Venkatesh Iyer

Who Is Venkatesh Iyer

Chinese Human Rights Not A Concern Before 2022 Winter Olympic Games: John Coates

Chinese Human Rights Not A Concern Before 2022 Winter Olympic Games: John Coates

IPL 2021 Final: Shane Watson Compares Josh Hazlewood With Glenn McGrath Ahead Of CSK Vs KKR Title Clash

IPL 2021 Final: Shane Watson Compares Josh Hazlewood With Glenn McGrath Ahead Of CSK Vs KKR Title Clash

Thomas Cup Badminton: India Men Suffer 1-4 Loss To China In Last Group Match

Thomas Cup Badminton: India Men Suffer 1-4 Loss To China In Last Group Match

Read More from Outlook

Mumbai Court Reserves Order On Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Mumbai Court Reserves Order On Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Outlook Web Desk / Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 23-year-old son Aryan Khan had filed an application following his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3.

Lakhimpur Violence: SIT Takes Union Minister's Son Ashish Mishra To Recreate Sequence Of Events

Lakhimpur Violence: SIT Takes Union Minister's Son Ashish Mishra To Recreate Sequence Of Events

Outlook Web Desk / Eight people died in the October 3 violence and of them, four were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers.

Kohli Vs Anderson: England Pacer Picks His Favourite Contest

Kohli Vs Anderson: England Pacer Picks His Favourite Contest

PTI / The Kohli versus Anderson rivalry is one of the biggest talking points whenever India lock horns with England.

Was RIL Considering Hostile Takeover Of Zee Entertainment?

Was RIL Considering Hostile Takeover Of Zee Entertainment?

Outlook Business Team / This has put RIL in a difficult position with, corporate circles abuzz with whispers that Asia's richest businessman, Ambani was contemplating a hostile takeover of Zee entertainment group.

Advertisement