Saturday, Nov 13, 2021
2022 Under-19 Cricket World Cup: Shivnarine Chanderpaul Appointed As West Indies Under-19 Batting Consultant

Shivnarine Chanderpaul will join West Indies Under-19 team head coach Floyd Reifer, assistant coach Rohan Nurse and bowling coach Curtly Ambrose in the team's preparation for the 2022 U-19 Cricket World Cup.

Shivnarine Chanderpaul has played 164 Tests, 268 ODIs and 22 T20Is, scoring a total of 20,988 runs for the West Indies. | Twitter @ICC

2021-11-13T15:17:58+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 13 Nov 2021, Updated: 13 Nov 2021 3:17 pm

Former West Indies cricketer Shivnarine Chanderpaul has been appointed as batting consultant of the under-19 national team for the upcoming high performance camp in Antigua ahead of the 2022 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.  (More Cricket News)

The 47-year-old left-handed batter, who has played 164 Tests, 268 ODIs and 22 T20Is, scoring a total of 20,988 runs for the West Indies, will join the preparatory camp to be held from November 15 to 28 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

With the 2022 Under-19 Cricket World Cup scheduled to be held in the Caribbean in January-February next year, Shivnarine Chanderpaul will join Floyd Reifer (head coach), Rohan Nurse (assistant coach) and Curtly Ambrose (bowling coach) in the team's preparation.

"Shiv has a tremendous amount of cricketing knowledge and know-how and he will be a great addition to the coaching staff," Jimmy Adams, Cricket West Indies (CWI) director of cricket, said in a statement.

"We already have another icon of the game in Sir Curtly Ambrose, who has been involved with the squad since the camp in August, as well as several other outstanding coaches."

The selection panel has picked 28 players for this camp following the previous camp and trial matches held in August.

This includes two newcomers who will be assessed by the coaches and selectors – Jaden Leacock, a right-arm fast-medium bowler and right-hand batter and Kevin Wickham, a right-hand batter and right-arm wrist spinner.

Robert Haynes, CWI's Lead Selector for the West Indies Rising Stars Under-19s said he is looking forward to meet the players.

"Having had a month-long camp in Antigua in August followed by the 18-man West Indies Under-19 squad tour of England, I am looking forward to see the continued progress and improvements of the various players as well as to interact with them to understand their thinking and approach to the game.

"The two-week camp will include four practice matches along with continued skills and physical development, and it's an opportunity for all players invited to stake a claim for selection for the series at home and the ICC Under19 Cricket World Cup."

The West Indies Under-19s are preparing for the 2022 U-19 Cricket World Cup, which will be held in the Caribbean from January 4 to February 3.

