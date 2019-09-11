﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Igor Stimac, India Football Team Coach, 'More Than Happy' To Secure A Point Against Qatar

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Igor Stimac, India Football Team Coach, 'More Than Happy' To Secure A Point Against Qatar

The Indian football team dished out a gritty performance to hold Qatar to a goalless draw in a FIFA World Cup Round 2 qualifying match in Doha on Tuesday. Igor Stimac wants his side to be consistent in its upcoming games.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Igor Stimac, India Football Team Coach, 'More Than Happy' To Secure A Point Against Qatar
Despite playing without their talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri who was laid low by fever, India were successful in stopping Qatar from scoring a goal.
AIFF
2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Igor Stimac, India Football Team Coach, 'More Than Happy' To Secure A Point Against Qatar
outlookindia.com
2019-09-11T12:51:06+0530

He is "more than happy" with the solitary point that the Indian football team snatched by drawing against Asian champions Qatar but coach Igor Stimac says he has told the players to stay grounded as they can't afford complacency during FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. (HIGHLIGHTS | FOOTBALL NEWS

The former Croatian international wants the Indian players to stay focussed and garner more points in their upcoming matches. India dished out a gritty performance to hold Qatar to a goalless draw in a FIFA World Cup Round 2 qualifying match here on Tuesday (September 10). 

ALSO READ: Anything Is Possible In Football, Says Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

"As a coach, I don't have time to waste in thinking too much higher than it was a few days ago when we lost to Oman. Still as a coach, of course, I am more than happy to get a point against the reigning champions of Asia," Stimac said.

"We need to improve in certain areas, on the other hand, all congratulations not just to my players but also for Qatar. There was excitement in front of both goals, of course."

"It was a great experience for us. All credits to my players, I am very proud of my players. But the message to the team is to keep yourself down as it is just a point," he added.

Despite playing without their talismanic captain and striker Sunil Chhetri, who was laid low by fever, the Indians denied Qatar, who won the Asian Cup title in January, despite the home side managing more than a dozen shots on target.

"Qatar deserved more from this game. They created more chances but we also had many chances," Stimac said.

Stimac also took a potshot at those who criticised his team's fitness levels after India lost 1-2 to Oman in their campaign-opener, with both Oman goals coming in the final eight minutes.

The coach asserted that fitness was never a problem for his side.

"You see, I cannot reply to each comment after a game because not many people are well educated about football. We are a fit team and we proved it.

"We played against Qatar and we made space for ourselves even in the last minutes. We made sprints even in the 95th minute, showing a lot of concentration. So we showed good fitness," Stimac said.

India will play Bangladesh in their next World Cup qualifying match in Kolkata on October 15 and the coach expects a full house at the mecca of Indian football.

"Our country has a population of over 1.3 billion people compared to that this was a very small crowd.

"I want to see 80,000 people in Kolkata against Bangladesh. We deserve that and they need to come and support us," Stimac signed off.

(PTI)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Igor Stimac Sunil Chhetri Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Doha India national football team Qatar national football team FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Indian football Football Sports
Next Story : On Sitharaman's 'Ola, Uber' Remark, Congress Has A Question For PM Narendra Modi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters