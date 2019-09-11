2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier, Qatar v India: Anything Is Possible In Football, Says 'Superman Goalie' Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

'Superman Goalie' Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who single-handedly stopped Qatar from scoring as India held the Asian champions to a 0-0 draw in their second game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, credited the entire team for its splendid effort. (HIGHLIGHTS | FOOTBALL NEWS)

“I feel extremely proud of the team for our performance against Qatar,” he said.

“The team effort helped us achieve the result. It will help us immensely in the qualifiers. We have played just two matches, and we have played well, that too against two powerful teams. It gives us that added motivation and confidence that in football, anything is possible.

“Everyone played their hearts out and gave everything out on the pitch. That enabled us to come back to the dressing room, satisfied, and with a very crucial point,” he added.

Following a 2-1 loss to Oman in Guwahati, the draw earned the Blue Tigers their first point in the qualifiers. While Qatar are still leading the pack with four points from two matches, India are fourth with one point from two games.

The Arjuna awardee also thanked the Indian fans who had turned up in large numbers. “It was like playing at home away from home. The support was incredible. They spurred us on, cheering us throughout,” he said.

Sunil Chhetri, who missed the game due to fever, lauded the team for showing character.

Dear India, THAT is my team and THOSE are my boys! Cannot describe how proud I am at this moment. Not a big result for the table, but in terms of a fight, as big as it can get. Huge credit to the coaching staff and the dressing room. #QATIND — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) September 10, 2019

India will host Bangladesh in their next match of the qualifiers on October 15, 2019.