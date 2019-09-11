﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier, Qatar v India: Anything Is Possible In Football, Says 'Superman Goalie' Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier, Qatar v India: Anything Is Possible In Football, Says 'Superman Goalie' Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's heroics between the sticks ensured the Qatar attack was kept at bay, as India restricted the Asian champions to a goalless draw in a FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier, Qatar v India: Anything Is Possible In Football, Says 'Superman Goalie' Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in action during the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Qatar and India at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Tuesday (September 10).
Twitter
2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier, Qatar v India: Anything Is Possible In Football, Says 'Superman Goalie' Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
outlookindia.com
2019-09-11T09:34:55+0530

'Superman Goalie' Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who single-handedly stopped Qatar from scoring as India held the Asian champions to a 0-0 draw in their second game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, credited the entire team for its splendid effort. (HIGHLIGHTS | FOOTBALL NEWS

“I feel extremely proud of the team for our performance against Qatar,” he said.

“The team effort helped us achieve the result. It will help us immensely in the qualifiers. We have played just two matches, and we have played well, that too against two powerful teams. It gives us that added motivation and confidence that in football, anything is possible.

“Everyone played their hearts out and gave everything out on the pitch. That enabled us to come back to the dressing room, satisfied, and with a very crucial point,” he added.

Following a 2-1 loss to Oman in Guwahati, the draw earned the Blue Tigers their first point in the qualifiers. While Qatar are still leading the pack with four points from two matches, India are fourth with one point from two games.

The Arjuna awardee also thanked the Indian fans who had turned up in large numbers. “It was like playing at home away from home. The support was incredible. They spurred us on, cheering us throughout,” he said.

Sunil Chhetri, who missed the game due to fever, lauded the team for showing character.

India will host Bangladesh in their next match of the qualifiers on October 15, 2019.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Sunil Chhetri Doha FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers India national football team Qatar national football team Football Sports
Next Story : Chandrababu Naidu's Son Placed Under House Arrest Amid Protest Against Ruling YSR Congress
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters