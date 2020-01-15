Wood Crrests Veneer: Veneers So Fine, They’re Art

At Greenply Industries Limited, only perfection is good enough for the homes and living spaces that dot the face of our nation. We strive to create only the best; it is an exercise in which we have gone past our own benchmarks, many times in the past. With innovation and sustainability at the heart of our enterprise, we have managed to establish ourselves as one of the foremost manufacturers of plywood, blockboards, veneers and solid surfaces in India. Transform your living space into an inhabitable work of art. Wood Crrests, a unique rendition of luxurious veneers from the house of Greenply, is the ultimate expression of panache. Available in a wide assortment of colours and textures, Wood Crrests veneers has something for every home. These are veneers so fine, they’re art.

A mark of quality

Explore a wide range of premium and exquisitely crafted veneers, available to complement living spaces of all shapes and sizes.

Something for everyone

Wood Crrests veneers comes in a wide assortment of colours and textures. There are more than 1100 options to explore and appreciate.

A gift of the forests

The material for Wood Crrests veneers is sourced from the wombs of exotic forests, across

North America, South America, Africa and Europe.

The many shades of luxury

Whether you like natural hues, or aesthetically resonate with roasted shades, you will always find what you want.

What are you waiting for? There’s a veritable cornucopia of art, waiting to adorn your home. All you need to do is lose yourself in a world of exotica. Wood Crrests veneers is the ultimate statement on luxury living. Make your living space come to life.