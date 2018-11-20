South Asian Association for Gastronomy (S.A.A.G) Concluded Food For Thought Fest 2018

Celebrity Chefs from India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Afghanistan showed their cookery skills and TV Celebrities Imam Siddique, Puja Talwar and Advaita Kala interacted with the audience.

The Forth Edition of the Food for Thought Fest concluded in the capital city celebrating the diverse culinary heritage of the South Asian region. The festival was organized at Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia, Delhi with countries participating from South Asia. It focused on the common heritage and history of the region, as well as the unique influences that make up a part of it, it has set a benchmark as a forum for conversations, cuisines and the exchange of ideas and philosophies. The participating countries were India, Indonesia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.The guest of honour for the event was Sidharto R Suryodipuro, Ambassador for the Republic of Indonesia.

Sidharto R Suryodipuro said, “We are really happy to host Food for thought fest at the Embassy of Indonesia. This fest will definately will be a good way to promote both Indonesia culture and tourism. Inviting countries from Asia here at the fest definitely is the best way to bring in more harmony via food.”

This year’s edition of the Food for Thought Fest brought in the exciting components that made this a truly unique event. There were talks and discussions around culture, health and cuisine in the “Thought Fest” by the expert, while the “Food Fest” offered cookery workshops with celebrity chefs from the participating countries and television celebrities Puja Talwar, Advaita Kala and Imam Siddique,had food stalls from some of the most superlative restaurants from the South Asia region like Soda Bottle Opernerwala, Atara Catering, Chaat Chowk and Orza. This year the Bazaar Section was beautifully curated. Another huge attraction this year was the “Fun Fest”in which performance by famous music bands Delhi Indie Project & Rocknama was there.

Maneesh Baheti, Founder and Director, S.A.A.G and Food for Thought Fest said, “We are very honoured to be given the opportunity of kickstarting the 70 year celebrations of India Indonesia friendship with Food For Thought Fest 2018. The confidence bestowed on us by ministry of Tourism, Govt. of Indonesia and flying down a 16 member troupe for cultural performance and Masterchef Iswarni MZ from West Sumatra, gives us tremendous encouragement.

The Food for Thought Fest was conceived as a convergence of ideas and dialogues around gastronomy, in the process enabling an atmosphere of South Asian commonality through culinary and cultural diversity. In its first and second editions, the Food For Thought Fest set a benchmark with a handpicked selection of panellists, chefs and experts. This year too, the festival saw many experts from the hospitality and health industry like singer and Chef Anaida Parvaneh, Chef Gautam Chaudhry and Chef RuchiraHoon from India, Chef Iswarni MZ from Indonesia, Chef Reshad Mehmood from Bangladesh, Vesna Jacob (Wellness Expert), Sana Bector, Dr. Manu Bohra, ChithareshNatesan (International Body builder), TahiraKochar (Nutritionist), Kama K (Mixologist) and many more.

While enjoying their cookery demos, TV Actor and Bigg Boss fame Celebrity Imam Siddique shared, “ I am truly delighted to Anchor this wonderful event and meet all the foodies from across nations . Being a Mumbaikar I truly enjoyed the Delhi winter, we need many such events to bring the region together.”

During the festival audience thoroughly enjoyed learning from the greatest chefs in the region, explored some fascinating topics related to food and, of course and tasted some splendid flavours of the subcontinents.